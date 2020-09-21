The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Aug. 20-26:
Keith Pernell Allen, Danielle Cheris Fells to USAA Federal Savings Bank $240,500
Michael R. Smith, Carolyn S. Smith to James B. Nutter & Company $234,507
Amy M. Croft to USAA Federal Savings Bank $300,000
Erin W. Anderson, Brent W. Anderson to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $210,500
Sonja D. Vause, Jason Andrew Parson to Alcova Mortgage LLC $217,765
GMAKS LLC to Union Bank $500,000
William Patrick Mayberry, Rachel Mayberry to American Financial Network Inc. (d/b/a Orion Lending) $207,000
Devin Ostrum, Jaime Ostrum to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $158,565
Ervin Ray Gray, Pamela Wallace Gray to Southern Bank and Trust Company $100,000
Linda K. Lowe, James C. Lowe to Truist Bank $108,000
Courtney A. McNair to Truist Bank $121,600
Troy Woelfel, Lynn Bullard Woelfel to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $485,000
Nicholas Way to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $138,446
Jessica Wilson (a/k/a Jessica Renee Brown), Jeffery Tedira Wilson Jr. to Quicken Loans LLC $105,000
Bella Homes LLC to First Bank $495,000
Jeanette Ervin to State Employees’ Credit Union $136,000
Rhonda Kite Collins to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $218,500
Elbert Hardy Dixon, Calico Farm Inc., Chicod Farm Inc., Saint John Farm Inc., Dixon Swine LLC, H and B Farm LLC to Rabo AgriFinance LLC $3,635,000
Leilani Gauta to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $146,301
Thurl D. Cox to State Employees’ Credit Union $117,000
Jesus Javier Montes Yanez to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $142,500
Christin J. Gauquie, Heather R. Gauquie to Southern Bank and Trust Company $126,000
Kenjo K. Fujii to Truist Bank $153,000
Daniel Thomas Gutmann, Erika Lauren Issler to Quicken Loans LLC $320,160
Joelle Grace Davis to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $226,010
Francisous Andries Koekkoek Jr., Kristin Leigh Koekkoek to Wells Fargo Bank NA $500,000
Jennifer Gibbs to State Employees’ Credit Union $120,000
Michael J. Kostok, Lauren B. Kirby to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $437,000
Te’quisha Shawnte’ Farrow to GSF Mortgage Corporation $119,790
Lakeshia L. Clemmons to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $155,200
Daniel Lavalley, Amanda Lavalley to Ally Bank Corp $560,817
Christopher Scott West, Jennifer J. West to Ameris Bank $232,000
Kyle Wade Barnes, Amanda V. Barnes to First Bank $181,500
Richard Pilson, Karen Pilson to Quicken Loans LLC $306,000
Kim Bird, Thomas Bird to Wells Fargo Bank NA $155,000
Kaniesha Lati Wiggins to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $146,500
Karyln Sue Honaker, Joseph Lacy Honaker to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $247,000
William G. Blount Jr., Nicole L. Blount to First Bank $372,000
Becky Walker, Alexander Walker to State Employees’ Credit Union $144,000
Anita D. Sutton, Jackie R. Sutton to Quicken Loans LLC $298,031
Legacy Park I LLC to Pinnacle Bank $3,563,000
Derek M. Steele, Ceri M. Steele to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $427,500
Marvin Earl Moore, Maggie Durant-Moore to First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation (d/b/a goodmortgage.com) $160,825
Marty E. Baker, Heather D. Baker to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $283,622
Ruth Riddle to State Employees’ Credit Union $115,400
Jonathan M. Lee, Qingxin He to State Employees’ Credit Union $245,000
Christopher Brandon Johnson, Kimberly Sue Johnson to Quicken Loans LLC $252,980
Donald C. Jackson to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $129,623
Thomas E. Moore to Arcus Lending Inc. $237,970
Russell M. Washington II to Quicken Loans LLC $285,134
Clifton Jermell Williams, Theresa King Williams to Truist Bank $114,000
Anchor Properties of Eastern NC LLC to Lendinghome Funding Corporation $134,200
Eleanor Broderick to Cardinal Financial Company LP $150,000
Collin J. Haggerty, Rachel P. Haggerty to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $225,000
Austin Reid Kuenzi, Ashleigh W. Kuenzi to Truist Bank $183,500
Susan Elizabeth Montgomery-Lee to Everett Financial Inc. (d/b/a Supreme Lending) $134,500
Kevin B. Youngs, Jennifer C. Youngs to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $392,000
James Keith Bartholomew, Lisa Marie Bartholomew to Movement Mortgage LLC $433,037
Cory Donnelly, Celeste Lindley to Quicken Loans LLC $148,000
Traci Morris Bryan, Jonathan Edgar Bryan to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $157,000
Laura Taylor Boyd, Brad Hughes Boyd to TowneBank Mortgage $236,000
Michael C. Hill to TowneBank Mortgage $333,498
Charles E. Booth Jr., Charles E. Booth, Jill Marie Booth to United Wholesale Mortgage $168,454
Scott Fields, Melissa Dawn Fields to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $141,174
Ieisha Bell to Mortgage Solutions of Colorado LLC $155,138
Pair Family LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $400,000
Jason Lane Bullard to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $144,800
Joshua B. Vinson, Clara Nicole Garris Vinson to Southern Bank and Trust Company $125,000
Dakota C. Johnson, Madison M. Johnson to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $271,150
Ruthie Pittman-Baker to Bank of America NA $123,117
Anand Suriyanarayanan, Nandhini Srinivasamoorthy to Truist Bank $132,200
Gary Nelson Parks, Janet Braswell Parks to Alcova Mortgage LLC $215,818