The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Aug. 31-Sept. 4 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
Angelic Deliverance Ministries, nonprofit, agent Carolyn Bailey, 4735 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville.
Anna Wilson Scripts LLC, agent Anita Bryant, 600 Pine Knoll Drive, Rocky Mount.
Barnes Transport LLC, agent Marque Barnes, 7248 Baywood Road, Rocky Mount.
BBD Industries LLC, agent Shawn Majzlik, 3 Palmetto Place, Greenville.
Beaufort Brothers LLC, agent Cameron Boltes, 115 N. Pierce St., Washington.
Ben Roberson Promotions Inc., agent Henry Benjamin Roberson Jr., 3541 Mansfield Drive, Rocky Mount.
Better Move Transport LLC, agent Hillcrew Holdings LLC, 2760 Stantonsburg Road Apt. 3A, Greenville.
Bey Cameron Shaw LLC, agent Wakenda T. Shaw, 413 Rocky St., Rocky Mount.
Boss Aura LLC, agent Jasmine Boykin, 1444 Jeffreys Road Ste. 153, Rocky Mount.
Brown Farm Poultry LLC, agent John Rodgers Grimes Jr., 128 Grimes Lane, Battleboro.
BS Dream LLC, agent William D. Slade, 2121 Bayview Road, Bath.
Bullock Transportation LLC, agent Antonio Bullock, 1920 Fletcher Drive, Rocky Mount.
Capello Hair LLC, agent Amalia Aceves Martinez, 1100 N. Wesleyan Blvd. Ste. 3002, Rocky Mount.
Casper’s Unique Boutique Inc., agent Ronnie Casper, 221 N. Main St., Tarboro.
Chartered 2 Change, nonprofit, agent Chauronda Morrison-Williams, 1104 Beechwood Drive, Rocky Mount.
Church Woods LLC, agent John Rodgers Grimes Jr., 128 Grimes Lane, Battleboro.
Clara’s Haven LLC, agent Nedra Swain, 109 Hale St., Windsor.
Copper Ashes LLC, agent Ashley Nolan, 3706 Old River Road, Greenville.
CTA Enterprises Inc., agent Amber Barnes, 106 Greenbriar Road, Tarboro.
Davina’s Transportation LLC, agent Demetria Kilpatrick, 1907 B Norcott Circle, Greenville.
Diamond Shine Detail Service LLC, agent Gerald Carney, 3316 Moseley Drive Apt. A, Greenville.
DJ & JZ Transportation LLC, agent Duane McKesson, 144 Wooten Road, Macclesfield.
Dome on the Water Way LLC, agent Sharon V. Smith, 1539 Nahunta Road, Snow Hill.
DroneSpective Imaging and Editing LLC, agent Clayton Brand, 301 S. Main St. Ste. C, Bath.
Dunbar River Land LLC, agent John Rodgers Grimes Jr., 128 Grimes Lane, Battleboro.
ECR & W Services Inc., agent Erick J. Rincon Vazquez, 2845 Briery Swamp Road, Stokes.
ENC Home Solutions LLC, agent Christian E. Porter, 1698 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
FayeFae’s Creations LLC, agent Fae Brock, 119 W. Victoria Court Apt. C, Greenville.
FJK Home Repairs & Pressure Washing LLC, agent Frederick Scott, 408 Warren St., Williamston.
Ford Home Inspections LLC, agent Larry Steven Ford, 1436 Strickland Road, Walstonburg.
GCCV LLC, agent Garrett Blackwelder, 3506 N.E. Greenville Blvd., Greenville.
Germs 365 LLC, agent Ruben Wiley, 400 N. Memorial Drive, Greenville.
H & H Golf Cart Rentals LLC, agent Wynetta Hudson Harding, 5703 N.C. Highway 33 East, Chocowinity.
Halal Hustle LLC, agent Mustafa Ali Zaid Hameen, 3206 Sunset Ave. C-8, Rocky Mount.
Home Farm Poultry LLC, agent John Rodgers Grimes Jr., 128 Grimes Lane, Battleboro.
Iasomie LLC, agent Jasmine Foreman, 4240 Ellis Ave., Farmville.
iMenTour LLC, agent Damien Washington, 301 Vance St., Greenville.
In Due Time Transport LLC, agent Thomas B. Williams Jr., 509 Washington St., Windsor.
Infinity Home Inspections LLC, agent Sharon H. Overton, 1935 Tara Court Apt. 102, Greenville.
Infinity Personal and Community Development Services, nonprofit, agent Hattie Askew, 408 Snow Ave., Powellsville.
J. Thomas Properties LLC, agent Justin Thomas, 2706 Blue Angels Lane, Ayden.
J.E.M. LLC, agent Jason T. Sheppard, 225 W. Main St., Washington.
Jaclyn Best LLC, agent Jaclyn Best, 301 Maple St., Greenville.
Jenk Trucking LLC, agent Byron Jenkins, 2013 Bedford Road, Rocky Mount.
JoCo Investments LLC, agent Thomas M. Sturgis, 511 Chesapeake Place, Greenville.
Jordan Elaine & Company LLC, agent Allison Styons, 1161 Beth Lane, Jamesville.
Joyner & Son Hauling LLC, agent Niki Joyner, 2797 Highway 121, Farmville.
Kaptured Studios LLC, agent Krystal R. Doster, 237 Clark’s Neck Road, Washington.
Keydet Electric LLC, agent Wilson Brown, 4421 Oaksong Drive, Greenville.
KR Heating and Air LLC, agent Kendrick Ransome, 100 Langley Circle, Pinetops.
Labell Carpentry LLC, agent Danny R. Labell, 2673 Blue Angels Lane, Ayden.
Lawrence and McCoy LLC, agent Steven Dickens, 164 Carol Lane, Tarboro.
Liv Balanced LLC, agent Olivia Blount, 6016 Mack Vernon Drive, Greenville.
Lumina Acquisitions LLC, agent Entity Solutions LLC, 108 S. Pitt St., Greenville.
Luxuree Photography LLC, agent Latisha Pippen, 108 W. Victoria Court Apt. F, Greenville.
MacKenzie O’Connell LLC, agent Peter D. Hancock, 3661 Sunset Ave. #122, Rocky Mount.
Medical Heart Scrubs LLC, agent Tasha Sherrod, 2200 Marin Way, Greenville.
Mental Reps LLC, agent Darrell Campanella, 2008 Mares Way, Greenville.
Miss Erica’s Reading Club Inc., nonprofit, agent Erica Sabra Rascoe, 4251 G Dudley’s Grant Drive, Winterville.
Ms. T Cleaning Service LLC, agent Phyllis Thompson, 300 St. Andrews Drive, Greenville.
Numoz Service LLC, agent Danyell Pryor, 2760 Stantonsburg Road Apt. 1E, Greenville.
Pat & Yuen LLC, agent Mary Yuen, 2128 Cornerstone Drive, Winterville.
PhysioCamp Inc., nonprofit, agent Holly Ingram, 304 Treybrooke Circle Apt. 12, Greenville.
Regular Shirt Company LLC, agent Racheal Britt, 4346 Baker Blvd. Apt. D, Farmville.
Rockport Soap Company LLC, agent Hilde Speight, 2801 Rockport Drive, Greenville.
Rolling Tide Properties LLC, agent Rae B. Fountain, 4436 Galway Drive, Winterville.
Sanchez Painting and Home Improvement LLC, agent Jeus Sanchez Gomez, 1394 Arrowhead Drive, Greenville.
Shields Trucking LLC, agent Marcos Shields, 504 Eastern Ave., Rocky Mount.
Skin Vibes LLC, agent Ryan McKinnon, 577 S. Square Drive Apt. 94, Winterville.
SkyAmar’ Creations LLC, agent Sharhonda Clayton, 841 Emerald Park Drive, Winterville.
Smack City LLC, agent Jeffery Carmon, 124 Ripley Drive, Greenville.
Smooth Truckn LLC, agent Frank Vinson, 2231 Goose Branch Drive, Rocky Mount.
Snatchin Bodies’ LLC, agent Shaquasha Blount, 121 Harbor Pointe Lane Apt. 60, Greenville.
Solutions for Personal Care Services LLC, agent Marcheta Hayes, 101 Sutton Drive, Windsor.
Sound Mine Production Company LLC, agent Haywood Sumner, 2481 County Home Road Apt. 167, Greenville.
Spirit and Life Community Restoration Inc., nonprofit, agent Marilyn Mitchell, 1001 N. Hornbeam Drive, Rocky Mount.
Star Auto Mall LLC, agent Stephanie Wrighton, 206 W. 14th St. Ste. B, Greenville.
Tar Heel Home Investors LLC, agent Tony Shackelford, 3921 Colony Woods Drive, Greenville.
TCA Auto Repair LLC, agent Torsten Liebich, 720 Cotton Farm Road, Pinetops.
Transom LLC, agent Kellie M. Hardison, 217 E. 9th St., Washington.
Unlimited Home Care Inc., agent Toby C. Goss, 107 Washington St., Williamston.
Your Neighborhood Soap Dealer LLC, agent Teresa Rodriguez, 403 William Henry Lane, Greenville.