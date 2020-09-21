The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Aug. 6-12. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Jimmy M. Hardee (individually and as co-executor), Deborah D. Hardee, Lisa H. Robinson (individually and as co-executor) to Pamela Hammond, Karen K. Haas: Lot 24, Yorkshire cluster development, Section 1, Winterville Township $412
Leon Raymond Hardee (individually and as trustee) to Bella Homes LLC: Lot 71, Autumn Lakes, Section 5, Phase 2, Grimesland Township $100
LER Residential Properties LLC to Ninth Street LLC: parcel $200
Zachary Cutlip, Kristin Cutlip (t/t/a Kristin Brooke King) to Graham C. King, Nanette M. King: Lot 53B, Carroll Crossing, Winterville Township $230
Robert F. Walker, Cathy Noel Walker to Zachary M. Cutlip, Kristin K. Cutlip: Lot 126, Savannah Place, Section 3, Winterville Township $600
Louis Warren to Louis Warren, Samuel Fuquay: Lots 3 and 4 (portions), Block G, Lang property, Greenville quitclaim
Richard E. Callaway (trustee), Barbara D. Callaway (trustee) to Adam Richard Zipf, Jillana Paige Lamm: Lot 6, Block K, Lynndale subdivision, Section Five $600
Matthew G. McLawhorn, Karen H. McLawhorn to Charter Assets LLC: Unit 105-D, Willoughby Park Condominium, Section 11 $110
Westpointe Properties LLC to John L. Berry Jr., Kellie K. Berry: Lot 147, Westpointe, Section 10, Phase 2, Greenville Township $274
Yogesh Jonnagadla, Sohani Kasireddy to AB Real Estate NC LLC: Unit 5, Building N, Cobblestone Townhomes, Section 1, Arthur Township Greenville Township $166
Linda W. Hardee (a/k/a Jean W. Hardee) to Evan Mitchel Smith: 3.72 acres $20
Bryan W. Batchelor, Haley Adams Batchelor to Cahenree I. James, Tia I. James: Lot 259, Windsor subdivision, Section VII, Phase 1, Winterville Township $650
Rachel C. Bailey, Jerry O. Bailey Sr. to Ashley Mozingo Watson: 6.73 acres; 22 acres $225
Richard Allen Wrench, Denise S. Wrench to Lizette Villacorte, Arnold M. Villacorte: Unit 3, Building K, Cobblestone Townhomes, Section 1, Arthur Township $176
Denise D. Meadows to Jillian P. Williams, Jonathan Tyler Williams: Lots 12 and 13, Alice Acres subdivision, Pactolus Township $620
Pamela J. Wahl, Michael R. Longe to Adam Wahl, Courtney Jaggars: Lot 201, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 3, Section 2, Winterville Township quitclaim
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Tammy Davenport: Lot 27, Sagewood subdivision, Phases 2 and 3 $478
Jacobo Rueda, Dora Lopez to Beatriz Yesenia Rueda Lopez, Francisco Banuelos Olmos: Lot 64, Marva Villa 3
Jonathan Paul Garris to GNC Enterprises LLC: Lot 87, Barefoot Landing subdivision, Section 4, Phase 3
Town of Fountain to Dewey R. Walston, Elaine M. Walston: Lots 22 C and 22 D, Block E, Fountain Cemetery (cemetery)
Kimberly Dixon to GNC Enterprises LLC: Lot 57A, Hampton Creek, Phase 2 $266
Sonja Danyel Vause to GNC Enterprises LLC: Lot 22, Main Street Village subdivision, Winterville Township $348
Cindy P. Carter to Jazmin D. Harris-Steen: Lots 12 and 13, Block H, Belvedere subdivision, Section IV $414
Katherine G. Daughtridge, Judson H. Blount III (individually and as attorney-in-fact) to Stefanie Robinson, Tradd R. Robinson: parcel, Winterville Township $1,080
Roger P. Butterfield, Julia Butterfield to Daniel Faulkner: Lot 58, Block E, Eastwood subdivision, Section 8, Phase II $400
M & S Properties LLC to Moye-Corp LLC: parcel, Greenville Township
M & S Properties LLC to Moye-Corp LLC: parcel, Greenville Township
M & S Properties LLC to Moye-Corp LLC: lot, Greenville Township
Manoel DeCastro, Celia C. Castro to Running Cedar Drive LLC: Lot 20, Block C, Clevewood subdivision, Winterville Township $320
Jonas N. Hill IV, Joy S. Hill to Darcy Lewis, Ricky L. Lewis: Lot 277, Langston West, Section 2 correction
Jenna Brooks to Louis F. Treole, Eleanor M. Treole: Lot 14, Madison Grove, Section 2, Grimesland Township $506
Tyler E. Bogert, Amber Bogert (t/t/a Amber R. Piper) to Geraldine W. Hardy, Nykizza A. Hardy: Lot 30, Field of Dreams subdivision, Grifton Township $202
A’aliyah T. Henderson to Dr. Elton Price: 28.82 acres, Pactolus Township; tract, Pactolus Township $5
Keshia A. Henderson to Dr. Elton Price: 28.82 acres, Pactolus Township; tract, Pactolus Township $5
Thaddeus Price to Dr. Elton Price: 28.82 acres, Pactolus Township; tract, Pactolus Township $10
Kittrell Duplexes LLC to Franklin Mikell, Monica Johnson: Lots 85 A and 85 B, Kittrell Farms Duplexes, Section 2, Winterville Township $576
Joyce A. Stanley, Richard F. Stanley to Gene Everett Harris: Lot 2, Block A, Sheffield, Winterville Township $360
Christina Jo Sheek, Steven Austin Sheek to Christina Jo Sheek: parcel, Bethel Township
Robert Stephen Prati to Tom Owen Cameron (trustee), Martha Louise Lowe Cameron (trustee): Lot 13, Block E, Bedford subdivision, Section VI, Phase II, Winterville Township $800
Eunice Mae Bell to Eunice Mae Bell (99 percent undivided interest), Brenda Faye Drew, Vickie Bell Oliver and Johnnie Earl Bell (one percent undivided interest): parcel, Belvoir Township $2
Alicia S. Walter (t/t/a Alicia Sue Alton), Adam Walter to Louis Edward Coble III, Kathryn Croisetiere Coble: Unit 2, Building V, Kittrell Farms Townhomes, Winterville Township $218
Christopher J. Mitchell, Unmi K. Mitchell to JSD Real Estate LLC: parcel, Winterville Township $300
James H. Black, Kelley R. Black to Tiffany Harrison, Tyrell Moore: Lots 10 (portion and addition) and 20 (portion), Northridge subdivision, Section 2, Farmville Township $445
Brenda Lupton to Dillon McCullen: parcel, Grifton Township quitclaim
Daryl L. Cherry II, Kate L. Cherry to Alicia Alton Walter, Adam L. Walter: Lot 60, Savannah Place, Section 3, Winterville Township $640
Vickie T. House, William A. Tetterton, Virginia S. Tetterton, Kenneth L. Tetterton, Lou K. Tetterton to William A. Tetterton Jr.: Lots 4, 5 and 8 (with exception), Benjamin B. Tetterton and Orlander B. Tetterton Estate division $242