The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Aug. 17-21 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office
2Rells Logistics LLC, agent Derrell Rashon Atkins, 633 W. Main St., Williamston.
Adrienne’s Skin Glow LLC, agent Adrienne Sharpe, 1728 Burnt Mill Road, Rocky Mount.
Advanced Storage Solutions LLC, agent Vance Aldrich Trey Bell III, 504 Lodge Road, Washington.
Aluv Productions LLC, agent Ashely M. Doe, 4591 Wilson Drive, Ayden.
Ashburn Acres Homeowners Association Inc., nonprofit, agent Lance Clark, 200 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. A, Greenville.
Auto Outlet of Washington LLP, agent Frank Edwards, 1303 W. Fifth St., Washington.
Barber Concrete LLC, agent Timothy Barber, 1346 Tom Hadley Road, Williamston.
BB & D Investments 01 LLC, agent Ben Edwards, 3113 Amhurst Lane, Winterville.
BB & E Investments 01 LLC, agent Ben Edwards, 3113 Amhurst Lane, Winterville.
Best Choice Protection LLC, agent Michael Batts, 120 Ashland Ave., Rocky Mount.
Boho By CC LLC, agent Candace Bonney, 132 S. Market St., Washington.
Boomerang Brights LLC, agent Tomar Bell, 625 S. Hamilton St., Williamston.
Briar Patch Transcriptions LLC, agent Suzanne Gallaher, 32 Briar Patch Trail, Snow Hill.
Buddy’s Seafood Shack Inc., agent Kendrix Wiggins, 426 W. Thomas St., Rocky Mount.
Charles Bowen Jones II PLLC, agent Charles Bowen Jones II, 1042 W. Rock Spring Road, Greenville.
Citizens Advocating for Racial Equity and Equality (CAREE), nonprofit, agent Tonya Foreman, 3024 Spring Creek Road Apt. 7, Greenville.
Crabzilla Seafood LLC, agent Chris Pierce, 334 U.S. 13/17 South, Windsor.
CSR Rodgers LLC, agent Norrod Inc., 1473 N. Wesleyan Blvd., Rocky Mount.
DiabesityMD PLLC, agent Giselle D. Blair, 2766 Meridian Drive Apt. #5, Greenville.
Dipp’s Lawn Care LLC, agent Chaka Cobb, 120 Pintail Lane, Rocky Mount.
DR Supplies LLC, agent C. Saunders Roberson Jr., 130 S. Franklin St., Rocky Mount.
Dreams & Homes LLC, agent Lisandra E. de Castro Bras, 1807 Pheasant Run, Greenville.
EllaRose Essentials LLC, agent Ronishia Carney, 517 Hudson St., Greenville.
EMG Solutions LLC, agent Erin Michelle Gray, 4207 Dunhagan Road, Greenville.
Empowering Women 4 God Inc., nonprofit, agent Regina M. Jones, 409 Wayne Ave., Tarboro.
Enterprises by Trey LLC, agent Katie Rochelle Watford, 100 Luci Drive, Apt. C4, Greenville.
Family Ties & Associates LLC, agent Danielle Pugh, 115 Dunlow Drive, Windsor.
Flashi Lashi LLC, agent Janee’ Wall, 300 W. Second St. #375, Greenville.
Fosters Lawn & Home Svcs LLC, agent Isaac Foster, 5125 Gainor Ave., Battleboro.
Garrett & Garrett Enterprise LLC, agent Donica Garrett, 2219 Locksley Woods Drive Apt. F, Greenville.
Grain-R-Shine Milling LLC, agent Keith D. Hackney, 110 W. Third St., Washington.
H.E.R. Collection LLC, agent Kiona Purvis, 612 Ford St., Greenville.
Harbor Insurance Agency LLC, agent Bryant Austin Emanuel, 101 Merrimack Place, Chocowinity.
Hazelton Properties LLC, agent Eric Hazelton, 2410 Chippenham Court, Winterville.
House Of Class LLC, agent Tara Spivey Watford, 1149 Mulberry Lane Apt. 40A, Greenville.
Iced Caviar LLC, agent Tameka Bullock, 2728 Deer Run, Rocky Mount.
Immunity Farms LLC, agent Scott A. Mueller, 805 Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Jack Sanders LLC, agent Dorcas Masson, 2788 Meridian Drive Apt. 2, Greenville.
Jolan Properties LLC, agent Katherine Holloman, 205 Cherrywood Drive, Greenville.
JP Autos Sales Inc., agent Jose F. Pablo Guadalupe, 502 A Washington St., Williamston.
KC & K Group Inc., agent LaQuanda Hoskins, 2009 Sedbrook Lane, Winterville.
Kreech LLC, agent Sameer Dari, 663 Tiffany Blvd., Rocky Mount.
Lee’s Residential Services LLC, agent Jacob Lee, 6945 Reedy Branch Road, Rocky Mount.
Lighthouse Support Services LLC, agent Denieta Styles, 4235 Dudley’s Grant Drive Apt. B, Winterville.
Local Cleaning LLC, agent Sarah B. Carlson, 345 N. Sixth St., Aurora.
Lotus Agency LLC, agent Zulekia Atkinson, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107-1007, Greenville.
M. Crandol Distribution LLC, agent Montrell Crandol, 3210 Harrelson Drive, Greenville.
Magnolia Plantation Homeowners Association, nonprofit, agent Billy M. Johnson, 7648 Mattie Road, Rocky Mount.
Maurice Davenport LLC, agent Maurice Davenport Jr., 803 Moye Blvd., Greenville.
MXS Services LLC, agent Malcolm Singleton, 2365 Vineyards Drive Apt. G4, Winterville.
Nays Collection LLC, agent Jaunay Williams, 260 Whetstone Court, Rocky Mount.
NC Residential Partners LLC, agent Jeffrey C. Daniels, 1202 Trafalgar Road, Winterville.
Oak & Willow Co. LLC, agent Jessica Pridgen, 3599 Wood Duck Lane, Rocky Mount.
Our Little Piece of Heaven LLC, agent Brian J. Hock, 3207 Quail Pointe Drive, Greenville.
Overperformers Dispatch & Trucking LLC, agent Todd S. Tyson, 1811 Stanton Drive, Greenville.
Polished By Koya LLC, agent Laquoria Drew, 1124 Tarboro St., Rocky Mount.
pUptown LLC, agent Matthew Greenfield, 16 Contentnea St., Greenville.
Reignbow Beauty LLC, agent Chanda Dancy, Lot 554 N.C. Highway 111 and 122 South, Tarboro.
Saintly Naturals LLC, agent Porshia Ward, 411 Winslow Pointe Drive Unit 102, Greenville.
Sea Moss Sun LLC, agent Alfred Leron Lewis, 2417 Chapman St., Winterville.
Southern Lights Properties LLC, agent Blair Neuhoff East, 4195 E. Church St., Farmville.
Speedy Tax LLC, agent Joanie Mercer, 2366 Chinquapin Road, Farmville.
Sugar Beads Boutique LLC, agent Mallory Picket, 3704 Tucker Drive, Greenville.
Sunland Maintenance Professionals LLC, agent Samuel M. Patterson Jr., 1012 Burt St., Rocky Mount.
Taft-Mills Management LLC, agent Dustin T. Mills, 631 Dickinson Ave., Greenville.
Tarboro Tobacco & Vape Inc., agent Riyadh M. Al Dhorani, 146 River Oaks Drive, Tarboro.
Team P2C LLC, agent LaTia Pittman, 109 Dalewood Drive, Rocky Mount.
Teddys Jam LLC, agent Tracy Cowan, 2133 Silver Maple Lane Apt. 207, Greenville.
The Truth Unfolded Ministries, nonprofit, agent John Overton, 917 Sunset Ave., Rocky Mount.
Triniti Transportation LLC, agent Letterious Jamar Moore, 1661 Sandstone Court, Greenville.
True Value Community Inc., nonprofit, agent Frederick C. Clarkson, 302 Oak Drive, Washington.
Tucker Capps Properties LLC, agent William Carr Tucker, 6227 Brassie Drive, Grifton.
Turrisi Farms LLC, agent Edward Turrisi, 4200 Colony Woods Drive, Greenville.
Vaughan Financial LLC, agent Sterling Vaughan, 740 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 400-195, Greenville.
Whiskey & Wine Home Rentals LLC, agent Entity Solutions LLC, 108 S. Pitt St., Greenville.