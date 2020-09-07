The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from July 23-29. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Herbert Glenn Worthington, Deanna Brooke Worthington to EWT 43 LLC: Lot 10, Block A, Fairlane Farms subdivision, Section 1, Greenville $170
2020 Global Investments LLC to Morgan Marie Crawford, Zachary Paul Crawford: parcel $326
P & CHC LLC to Grimes Built Construction: Lot 8, Maye Farm, Ayden Township $70
P & CHC LLC to Grimes Built Construction LLC: Lot 8, Kinsaul Place East, Arthur Township $70
DHE Farms LLC to Grimes Built Construction: Lot 12, Mulberry Ridge, Swift Creek Township $90
P & CHC LLC to Grimes Built Construction LLC: Lot 2, Kinsaul Place East, Arthur Township $50
Linton Torrence Arrowood to Frances Honeycutt Arrowood: Lot 68, Canterbury, Section 4, Winterville Township quitclaim
Susan Teter Johnson (f/k/a Susan Roman Joyner) to Victor Gorham: Lot 9, Woodridge North subdivision, Phase III $340
CMH Homes Inc. to Jenny Martin: Lot 3, Bellwood, Belvoir Township $318
Sherry P. Wallace to Steven W. Wallace: Suite C, Spring Forest Flex Condominiums quitclaim
David N. Burnette to Loretta Burnette: Lot 5, Randall Estates, Phase One, Winterville Township; tract, Winterville Township quitclaim
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Alexander N. Casado, Katherine C. Cisneros: Lot 13, Sagewood subdivision, Phases 2 and 3 $436
CMH Homes Inc. to Racquel Gibbs: Lot 7, Staton Mill Crossing $252
Glenda W. Holland to Margaret Cairns Reither, Glen Scott Reither: Lot 3, Section A, Dr. Paul E. Jones property $266
David Cochran, Lisa Cochran (t/t/a Lisa Coyle) to Angela Ferry, Thad Ferry: Lot 90, Kittrell Farm Patio Homes, Section 2, Phase 1 $380
Brandon L. Bland to Donavon Keith Friesen, Madison Friesen: Lot 60, Manchester, Section 2, Winterville Township $476
Kathryn Mary Preuss to Joseph Geradts, Mary Catherine Geradts: Lot 11, Block A, Rock Springs subdivision, Phase 1, Falkland Township $940
Roy Haner, Margaret Haner to Jacquelyn E. Morris, Brent L. Morris: Lot 52, Brandy Creek South, Section 1 $560
Memorial Drive Properties LLC to Tigers Properties LLC: Lot 1, B.C. Branch property division, Greenville Township $620
Robert Brian McLendon, Anne P. McLendon, Alena Toler McLendon to Joseph P. Durick, Doris J. Durick: Lot 5, Lake View subdivision, Arthur Township $230
Westpointe Properties LLC to Steve Vanderwaal: Lot 146, Westpointe, Section 10, Phase 2, Greenville Township $284
Thomas A. Justice, Gayle T. Justice, Andrew T. Justice, Gretchen M. Baumgartner to Century Farm Investments: Unit 423-F, Lot 4, Spring Forest Condominiums, Phase 4, Greenville Township $181
Samantha Sykes Banks to Bryce Allen Smith: 3.5234 acres, Luke McLawhorn subdivision, Grifton Township $440
Timothy Jae McCabe, Deborah Kay Smith-McCabe to James Jansen Bonds: Lot 165, Manchester, Section 2, Winterville Township $460
Christopher M. Carraway, Jamie Kristen Carraway to Yvette Boatwright: Lot 64A, Brook Hollow, Section One, Greenville Township $360
Vicus Development LLC to First Colony Construction Co.: Lots 116, 117 and 134, Meadow Woods subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2 $171
RJ Rentals of Greenville LLC, Elk Properties LLC to Omar Perez Garcia, Griselda Cabrera Gonzalez: 1.6170 acres $264
Verna S. Mills to Verna S. Mills, Joni Y. Mills: Lot 52, Block C, Weathington Heights subdivision, Section II, Winterville Township gift
Steven Kelly Butler, Michael Clyde Robinson, Julia Purvis Robinson, Catherine Robinson Glisson, Bernice Bowen Glisson, Dorothy Lamar Bryan, Russell Bryan Jr. to Ricky D. Phillips, Selena C. Ward: Lot 74, Block D, Weathington Heights subdivision, Section II, Winterville Township $230