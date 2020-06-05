Pitt County Animal Services has received a $2,500 grant to help care for adoptable animals in foster care because of COVID-19, the department announced.
The grant comes from the Rachael Ray Save Them All COVID-19 Relief Grant from Best Friends Animal Society.
Animal Services Director Michele Whaley said the money will cover the costs of caring for foster pets, such as paying for vet bills, medicines, food, crates and toys.
The relief program, administered by Best Friends and funded by The Rachael Ray Foundation, provides COVID-19 relief grants to shelters and rescue groups across the country.
Whaley said the shelter has three kittens and three dogs in foster homes, but in recent months the shelter had more than 40 dogs and a few cats in foster homes. Some of the foster families adopted the animals and the remaining were adopted by other families
The shelter currently has three dogs and two cats available for adoption. There are 13 dogs and 12 cats and kittens in stray hold.
Individuals interested in adopting should visit www.petango.com/pittshelter to view the animals and then call the shelter about specific animals.
The shelter is not open for “free flowing traffic” and is operating on appointments only. The public can call from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday to set up an appointment. The telephone number is 252-902-1726.
Residents are encouraged to wear masks when visiting the shelter and to recognize there are capacity limits inside the building and during appointments.
If the appointment is to visit a cat, only one person will be allowed inside, or two if they wear face coverings.
Appointments to visit dogs will be limited to four people if they meet in the outside yard. If meeting inside, the limit is one person at a time or two people if face coverings are worn.
Only one person is allowed in the shelter’s office per transaction and only two transactions can take place at the same time.
The shelter is undergoing an expansion and renovation. The expanded portion has been inspected by the state and is being used, a county spokesman said. The remaining renovation work is on hold pending litigation with the general contractor.
The Rachael Ray Foundation helps animals in need and is funded by a portion of proceeds from each sale of Ray’s Nutrish pet food. PCAS is an active partner in the Best Friends Network, which offers resources and support to fellow shelters, rescue groups, and animal welfare organizations across the country.
To learn more about Best Friends Animal Society, visit its website at www.bestfriends.org, or its social media sites.
To learn more about Pitt County Animals Services, visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/PCAS.