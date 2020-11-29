For the unofficial kickoff of the Christmas shopping season on Friday, Target stationed two employees outside.
One worker was ensuring that those entering were wearing masks and that the store did not exceed 50 percent occupancy limits. The other was announcing that PlayStation and Xbox were sold out.
Shoppers in search of Black Friday deals were met with new state mandates as Gov. Roy Cooper’s most recent executive order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 took affect hours before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Nationwide, the coronavirus pandemic led to smaller crowds on what is traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year, a trend that was mirrored in Greenville. But a more stringent mask mandate and occupancy monitoring didn’t deter shoppers like Candis Vincent, who was at Walmart before 6 a.m. taking advantage of sales.
“We’ll go out every year, sometimes on Thanksgiving,” Vincent said as she loaded her purchases into the back of her SUV outside of Target before driving to meet her mother at the Greenville Mall. “Last year after eating, (we) hit the streets and it was probably 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning before we actually came home.”
In addition to a remote control car that she picked up for $14, Vincent’s cart contained a couple of items not usually on her Christmas list: packages of paper towels and toilet tissue.
Did the store have those on sale?
“No, they had them in stock,” she said, referring to a recent resurgence in panic-buying.
Another obvious difference between last year’s shopping and this year’s is the prevalence of masks, a trend that Vincent supports.
“I love it,” she said, adding that she has grown accustomed to wearing a mask for her job at Mid-East Regional Housing Authority. “I’m glad it’s there just to protect us. If we didn’t wear it, we all probably would have had COVID by now.”
Vincent said she and other family members wore masks to her grandmother’s house for Thankgiving on Thursday.
“It’s just everyday life now,” she said. “You pick out your outfit. You pick out your mask.”
With the state’s mask mandate entering its sixth month, Dawn Purvis is among wearers who have chosen to be fashionable in their choice of face coverings. The mother of three wore a monogrammed mask Friday as she shopped at Shimmer Boutique in Winterville for stocking stuffers for her daughters.
“I usually just put little toiletries and candy and stuff in there, but this year they’re getting a face mask,” she said as she picked out polka-dot and animal print masks, trimmed in pink.
Purvis said her daughter, Jaiden, needs masks for school and for practice at Washington Elite All Stars Cheerleading. Even before Cooper’s latest order requiring people to wear face covering in gyms even when exercising, Purvis said masks were mandatory for Jaiden and her teammates.
“They wear masks the entire time they’re tumbling and everything. It is hard on them, but I guess it’s just the new way of life,” she said. “We want them to stay open, so we just abide by everything.”
Ciara Fleming, store manager at Shimmer, said the boutique has seen similar support from customers since it reopened following several weeks of shutdown earlier in the spring.
“We were closed for a month and a half, but we were fortunate enough to have our online shop so that really helped us,” Fleming said. “We’ve had great support from our customers saying they’re trying to stay a little bit more local this year to try to help (after) those earlier shutdowns. Overall our business has been really good.”
Neither Shimmer nor neighboring New River Pottery were crowded on Friday, which Fleming attributed to the fact that they and other retailers have spread sales out over several days or weeks to discourage crowding.
“We’re doing online specials and we started a little bit early,” she said. “I feel like that’s helping a lot with the social distancing.
“Overall this year I’ve seen a lot of earlier Christmas shopping, more so this year than ever,” Fleming said. “I think that has to do with people trying to avoid as much of the crowds as possible.”
Becky Williams enjoys the hustle and bustle of Christmas shopping — in small doses. She and her sister, Mindy Richardson, often take in Black Friday sales, but they wait until a little later in the morning to do so.
“I’m not the 5:30 a.m. (shopper),” Williams said, laughing. “We don’t stand in line (outside).”
Inside of Hobby Lobby, the lines were shorter this year, she said as she parked her shopping cart to stop and chat. As she talked, Williams’ mask slipped down beneath her nose, and she did not stop to adjust it. That’s a pet peeve for Richardson, a nurse.
“It’s tearing my nerves up that she’s not wearing her mask like she’s supposed to,” Richardson said. “I work in COVID every day.”
Williams is not a fan of masks, which fog up her glasses and make it difficult for her to breathe. She said she sometimes forgets to wear one when making a quick trip from her home in Everetts to the grocery store in nearby Williamston.
“Half the people in there don’t wear their masks,” she said. “But now you’re going to have to wear it or they’re not going to let you in.”
Williams said she does her best to keep an appropriate distance from others, wash her hands frequently and use hand sanitizer.
“I try to take it seriously, but I do believe too some of it’s just been blown out of the water,” she said. “(But) I think of people who have lost loved ones, so I don’t want to make light of it.”
Richardson has offered to wear a mask inside her home in Pactolus this holiday season to make family and friends feel more comfortable. She chooses to sit outside at her church to help protect others.
“I don’t want to have it and give it to somebody and not realize it,” she said.
Their family still plans to get together for Christmas, though Richardson said a senior-adult uncle has already canceled his plans to join them.
Concerns about the virus did not keep the sisters from keeping their annual shopping date. In fact, smaller crowds attributed to the virus are part of what persuaded Tammy Ivey to join her other two sisters for Friday’s outing.
“Usually it’s a hot mess and I don’t want to stand in lines and I don’t want to drive in the traffic, but this year it is not like that,” the Winterville resident said. “You’re not standing in line. You can find parking places. You can get in and get what you need to and not be where you can’t breathe. I think it’s much better being able to shop this year.”