The General Assembly’s inability to pass a budget and the future of a new Brody School of Medicine building will be two of the topics that Pitt County’s Democratic state legislators will discuss at a joint town hall and listening session on Thursday.
Sen. Don Davis and Rep. Kandie Smith are holding the session from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Walter and Marie Williams Building auditorium, Pitt Community College, 2105 Warren Drive, Winterville.
“We are maintaining our commitment to stay in touch with constituents,” Davis said. “I always look forward to interacting with those in attendance. We will share information and listen.”
The $24 billion biennium budget for the state of North Carolina was vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper last summer because it didn’t include funding for Medicaid expansion. While the state House eventually approved an override of the governor’s veto, the Senate has not.
Much focus has been on Davis because he was one of several Democrats who voted for the original budget but won’t commit to the override vote. Davis said the legislature’s Republican leadership should return to the negotiating table to increase raises for teachers and non-certified school employees such as custodians, bus drivers and food service workers.
“The budget bill containing funds for a new Brody School of Medicine and pay raises for educators as well as retirees was sent back to the Senate Rules Committee,” Davis said. “I have maintained my position of allowing negotiations to occur. Simply put, there must be more of a willingness to compromise.”
Smith said the town hall also is an opportunity to gauge the priorities of community members.
The legislative short session, which begins on April 28, has limits on the type of legislation that can be proposed during that period — typically amendments and adjustments to the budget and legislation that was passed by one chamber before the crossover deadline, Smith said.
New bills not related to the budget cannot be submitted, she said.
“We are in unprecedented and historic times because there is no budget to adjust,” Davis said. “Our top priority right now must be working to resolve this budget stalemate.”