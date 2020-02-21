Weather Alert

...ADDITIONAL LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS THIS MORNING... .SNOW WILL GRADUALLY TAPER OFF LATER THIS MORNING, WITH GUSTY WINDS CONTINUING THROUGH THE DAY. TRAVEL WILL REMAIN HAZARDOUS FOR MANY PLACES THIS MORNING, ESPECIALLY BRIDGES, OVERPASSES AND SECONDARY UNTREATED ROADWAYS. ANY LINGERING SNOW/RAIN ON THE ROADWAYS WILL LIKELY RE-FREEZE TONIGHT MAKING TRAVEL HAZARDOUS INTO SATURDAY MORNING. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. * WHERE...MARTIN, PITT, BEAUFORT, LENOIR, NORTHERN CRAVEN, WASHINGTON AND GREENE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR NORTH CAROLINA CAN BE FOUND ONLINE AT DRIVENC.GOV. &&