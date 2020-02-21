Snowfall prompted a flurry of cancellations and closings Thursday as well as warnings advising motorists to be prepared for hazardous driving conditions.
A wintry mix of snow and sleet began falling in the late afternoon after a period of rain. Temperatures above freezing on Thursday prevented accumulation on most roads and walkways early, but up to 8 inches of snow was predicted to fall in some places overnight.
Slush began to accumulate on roads after dark and a couple of inches of snow had gathered on parked cars, lawns, decks and porch furniture by 9 p.m.
The forecast prompted multiple closures for Friday, including Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College. Classes at East Carolina University were delayed until 11 a.m., and the City of Greenville and Greenville Utilities won't open their offices until 10 a.m., affecting services including GREAT bus transports.
Pitt County Government offices will open at noon. Early voting sites in Pitt County facilities will open at that time.
The National Weather Service issued a warning that said total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts of up to 8 inches, were possible.
"Travel could be very difficult," the advisory said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute."
Officials warned that elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses, could develop slick spots and urged motorists to use caution: stay alert, avoid cellphone use, allow for additional travel time, reduce speed, increase following distance and be patient.
The latest road conditions can be checked at www.ncdot.gov/traffictravel.
State and local crews worked Thursday to treat roadways after rain subsided and were prepared to clear any accumulated precipitation, officials said. Crews will initially focus on the elevated surfaces, according to the Department of Transportation.
Sunshine and temperatures reaching the upper 30s Friday are expected to assist with any clearing efforts, the department reported.
Concern raised by the weather also prompted early cancellations Thursday. Schools let out two hours early and PCC and ECU canceled afternoon classes.
The weather forced the cancellation of some planned activities on Thursday, including event set by Democracy NC, the "What's on the Ballot?" training.
It did not impact Building Hope Community Life Center's annual fundraising banquet, which this year featured Caylin Moore, author of "A Dream Too Big."
Nor did it prevent an appearance by intrepid travel writer Rick Steves or stop 750 people who came out to see him give the Voyages of Discovery Series lecture at ECU.
Previous story
An updated forecast has less than one inch of snow falling before this evening, but some closings and cancellations are in effect.
Still happening is the ECU Voyages of Discovery Series lecture featuring Rick Steves, American travel writer, TV personality and activist.
Steves' 7 p.m. presentation, “Travel as a Political Act,” is open to the public. Tickets are $20 for the public, $10 for current and retired ECU faculty and staff and $5 for youth (ages 16 and younger). Tickets may be purchased online at www.ecu.edu/voyages.
Also going forward is the annual Building Hope Community Life Center Banquet featuring Caylin Moore, author of "A Dream Too Big." The event is 7 p.m. at Rock Springs Center: www.buildinghopenc.org/annual-banquet/
Closings and cancelations include:
- Greenville Utilities will close at 3 p.m. today and will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Friday.
- Pitt County Schools will operate on a two-hour early release today. All after school and evening activities are canceled. Schools will be closed on Friday. It will be an optional work day.
- An event set for tonight by Democracy NC, the "What's on the Ballot?" Training, has been canceled.
- Pitt Community College will close at 4 p.m. All classes after 4 p.m. will not be held this evening. The college will be closed Friday.
- East Carolina University classes beginning at or after 3:30 p.m. today are canceled and are scheduled to resume at 11 a.m. Friday. Employees should observe Condition 1 until midnight and move to Condition 2 from 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.
- No baseball or softball games Friday at ECU. The Saturday baseball doubleheader against Georgia Southern will begin at noon at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Softball games also will be held Saturday and Sunday.
The National Weather Service is calling on rain before 4 p.m. then possibly rain, snow and sleet. Temperature could fall to around 34 by 5 p.m. Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch is possible.
Tonight, snow is expected mainly before 3 a.m., with a low about 28. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches is possible.
PREVIOUS STORY
A storm moving through the area is expected to dust Pitt County with about 2 to 3 inches of snowfall between midnight and early Friday morning before melting away by noon, a weather service meteorologist in Newport said on Wednesday.
“We’re still forecasting 2 to 3 inches of snow within Pitt County and the surrounding areas,” Meteorologist Michael Lee said. “After 10 a.m. the snow should be gone,” Meteorologist Michael Lee said.
Lee said that prior to the snowfall, rain is expected throughout today. The precipitation likely will change to a rain/snow mixture between 8-9 p.m. and then to snow around midnight, he said.
With snowfall expected to fall overnight into Friday, Lee advises people to use caution as certain roads may become slick.
“We definitely caution folks, take it slow, take it easy,” Lee said.
By Friday afternoon, sunny skies are expected and Lee said warmer temperatures should melt remaining snow.
While minimal effects are expected, officials are monitoring conditions and stand ready to deploy resources if necessary.
“Personnel are being identified and crews are tentatively being divided such that we can run two shifts through the winter weather event tomorrow night,” DOT spokeswoman Lauren Haviland said. “Equipment is being outfitted with plows, spreaders, and brine applicators and salt piles are being manipulated so that they can be used if necessary.
Haviland said with the humidity in our area, if salt sits for a long time, it will form a crust on top of the piles that needs to be broken up.
Crews are reviewing the forecast along with snow and ice safety policies and procedures, she said.
“The current forecast indicates that rain will proceed any winter weather and therefore we will not be pretreating any routes ahead of the event,” Haviland said. “After the rain stops and turns to winter weather, we will begin pushing off any accumulated precipitation.
“We will initially focus on elevated bridges that are subject to freeze before the roadway,” she said. “We anticipate favorable conditions on Friday with temperatures above freezing, so we should be able to remove any accumulated precipitation without having to use a lot of salt and/or brine.”
Pitt County officials also are preparing for possible effects from the weather event, especially at early voting sites.
The Pitt County Board of Elections will conduct an emergency meeting at 8 a.m. today to address the potential inclement weather and its effect on One-Stop early voting. Weather and safety conditions may require an amendment to hours of operation during the period of inclement weather.
Emergency management officials have no immediate plans in place for the weather event.
“No emergency response plans have been activated, and Pitt County Government and Emergency Management continue to monitor the system closely as it develops, maintaining communication with the National Weather Service,” said Mike Emory, director of Public Information.
“While no major impacts are currently expected, please know that all closures, schedule modifications, and emergency information has been prepared and is ready to release, should it be needed,” Emory said. “Information will be posted on the emergency information page of our website at www.PittCountyNC.gov/SNOW (or www.PittCountyNC.gov/NIEVE for Spanish language), as well as the Pitt County Twitter page (@PittCountyNC) and Facebook page (@PittCountyNC).”
In addition to being aware of current and forecasted conditions, residents are encouraged to have a “Cold Weather Kit” ready and to monitor reflector.com and social media channels for updates.
Pitt County Schools is consulting with weather professionals to make a decision about whether or not to close classes today and Friday, according to public information officer Jennifer Johnson. The district has canceled all after-school and evening activities tonight.
“The district will continue to monitor the situation as it develops,” Johnson said. “Any closings and delays will be posted on the districts websites and social media. Parents will also be contacted through the automated phone call system.”
Operations at the City of Greenville are expected to continue as normal, spokesman Brock Letchworth said.