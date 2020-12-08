Grover Gaming, a software development and design company founded in Greenville announces a local expansion that’s expected to bring 200 new jobs and $12.5 million in capital investment over the next five years.
“Eastern North Carolina has always been our home, so we are excited to further invest and contribute to its future prosperity and development,” said Garrett Blackwelder, founder and CEO of Grover Gaming.
Grover Gaming, which specializes in electronic gaming software, was awarded a job creation grant by the Greenville City Council earlier this year as an incentive for creating 100 new jobs. With this newly announced expansion, Grover Gaming expects to create 200 new jobs. To provide additional support for this project, the City of Greenville extended the current jobs investment grant by $200,000.
"As a City Council, we have always prioritized expanding the economic hub of Eastern North Carolina by bringing in new jobs and helping existing businesses grow,” said Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly. “Grover Gaming has certainly been one of the area's success stories, and the City is excited to know that this homegrown business will continue to call Greenville home while providing additional job opportunities for our community."
Grover Gaming develops software, game content, and gaming systems. While it is headquartered in Greenville, the company is licensed in New Hampshire, Kentucky, North Dakota, Ontario Canada, Virginia, and South Dakota. “Through the hard work of our amazing team, we are in a position to create hundreds of new jobs,” said Blackwelder. “Our goal is to recruit talented and passionate professionals to Greenville and the surrounding areas, as well as retain our homegrown and local talent."
Numerous state and local partners supported this project including the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the Golden LEAF Foundation, Pitt County, City of Greenville, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Greenville – ENC Alliance.