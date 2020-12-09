A software development and design firm announced it is expanding its Greenville headquarters and adding 200 jobs to the local workforce.
Grover Gaming also will invest $12.5 million in its Pitt County operations in the coming five years, according to a news release from the Greenville-ENC Alliance, a local economic development organization.
“Eastern North Carolina has always been our home, so we are excited to further invest and contribute to its future prosperity and development,” said Garrett Blackwelder, founder and CEO of the company.
Grover Gaming, which specializes in electronic gaming software, was awarded a job creation grant by the Greenville City Council earlier this year as an incentive for creating 100 new jobs. With this newly announced expansion, it will add another 100 jobs.
To provide additional support for this project, the City of Greenville extended the current jobs investment grant by $200,000.
Pitt County approved an economic development performance-based grant that could provide up to $500,000 over a five-year period.
New positions at the company will include software developers, game designers and artists, project managers, quality assurance engineers, accounting and human resource specialists, and others, according to the state Department of Commerce. New positions will offer salaries that average $50,645 per year, creating an annual payroll impact of nearly $11.2 million for the region. Pitt County’s overall average annual wage is currently $41,008.
“As a City Council, we have always prioritized expanding the economic hub of eastern North Carolina by bringing in new jobs and helping existing businesses grow,” Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said. “Grover Gaming has certainly been one of the area’s success stories, and the city is excited to know that this homegrown business will continue to call Greenville home while providing additional job opportunities for our community.”
Pitt County Commissioner Ann Floyd Huggins, board chairwoman, shared Connelly’s excitement.
“Pitt County has supported Grover Gaming’s growth over the years, and is very pleased to see yet another expansion from them,” Floyd Huggins said. “We continue to support their latest expansion, and we are proud Grover Gaming selected Pitt County, as we know there was competition from other states for their new facility.”
Grover Gaming develops software, game content, and gaming systems. The company is licensed in New Hampshire, Kentucky, North Dakota, Ontario Canada, Virginia, and South Dakota.
“Through the hard work of our amazing team, we are in a position to create hundreds of new jobs,” said Blackwelder. “Our goal is to recruit talented and passionate professionals to Greenville and the surrounding areas, as well as retain our homegrown and local talent.”
The privately-held company was founded in Greenville in 2013. It is known gaming industry for vivid design, high-resolution graphics and entertaining gameplay, the commerce department news release said.
It’s rapid growth resulted in its inclusion in Inc. magazine’s 5000 list for the last two years, moving from a rank of No. 2,660 in 2019 to No. 194 in 2020, the release said. This ranking places it in the top 4 percent of the nation in revenue growth, making it the fastest growing company in eastern North Carolina.
Its nationwide workforce of 190 currently includes 126 employees in North Carolina.
The state Economic Investment Committee approved a Job Development Investment Grant, also known as JDIG, on Tuesday, according to the commerce department.
The project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $466.6 million over the 12-year term of the grant. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the 200 new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $3,476,000 over 12 years, the news release said.
State payments occur only after verification by the departments of commerce and revenue that the company has met incremental job creation and investment targets. Projects supported by JDIG must result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to the recipient company. The provision ensures all North Carolina communities benefit from the JDIG program.
Along with the commerce department, multiple state and local organizations put together the economic development package that kept Grover Gaming in Greenville, officials said. They include the Economic Development Partnership of the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the Golden LEAF Foundation, Pitt County, the City of Greenville, the Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Greenville-ENC Alliance.
“The Greenville–ENC Alliance is proud to have had the opportunity to work with the team at Grover Gaming,” said Steve Weathers, the organization’s president and CEO. “We successfully competed against Columbus, Ohio, Atlanta, Georgia, and Las Vegas, Nevada, for this project. Our community continues to rise to the top of site selection projects as a premier destination due to our talent, connectivity, and livability.”
Information about hiring was not available.