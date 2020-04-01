A local soup kitchen serving take-out food due to the coronavirus pandemic is seeing an increase in the number of people it serves.
JOY Soup Kitchen has served more than 1,500 meals since closing its dining room on March 16. To help prevent the spread of the virus, the kitchen is distributing “to-go” meals to clients at the door of its Albemarle Avenue location.
Kitchen board member and volunteer Tom Quigley said an increasing number of those clients recently have begun relying on JOY for food.
“I’m seeing brand new faces that I have never seen before,” said Quigley, who has served with the kitchen since 2018. “I’m having people telling me that they’re coming from Ayden, they’re coming from Grifton. They’re coming from Washington to come here for food.”
Carl Campbell was among those waiting outside on Tuesday morning for lunch. Campbell, who is an amputee, said he appreciates the nonprofit food ministry’s help, especially during this time.
On average, JOY served about 650 meals a week in 2019. The first week that take-out service was available, the kitchen served 667 meals. Last week, the total was closer to 800.
“We went from doing 80 lunches on a Tuesday to 140 lunches the next Tuesday. It’s (nearly) doubling,” said Quigley, adding the he estimates as many as two dozen people coming for meals are new to the soup kitchen.
John Lennox, treasurer of JOY’s board of directors, said fortunately, the kitchen also is seeing some new donors during this time. In addition to a recent gift from Greenville-based YouTube star “Mr. Beast,” the kitchen recently has received more contributions from area restaurants and churches.
“We’ve gone hot and cold on supplies,” Lennox said. “Just when we think we’re running low, somebody comes across and we stock up again.”
Following a March 17 order by Gov. Roy Cooper shutting down dining rooms and bars, Quigley began contacting local restaurants, asking managers to consider donating perishable items if they were planning to close their doors. The local Kickback Jack’s, part of a chain that decided to shutter its restaurants due to the pandemic, offered 700 pounds of potatoes, along with other foods.
Quigley said that restaurants that remain open for takeout service also have made donations of produce and other foods.
Due to the virus, the soup kitchen no longer is accepting donations of meals prepared off-site.
During the last few weeks, members of Eastern Pines Church of Christ have been collecting donations of nonperishable foods to give. Though the congregation has not been able to meet in recent weeks, Pastor D.J. Maxey said members have been faithful in bringing food donations to the church.
“People are responding,” he said. “They’re trying to figure out how they can help, so this is a way that they can do it.”
Maxey said the church’s contributions to the soup kitchen have been sporadic in the past, but since the coronavirus has forced closures of schools, the church has been delivering bag lunches including Uncrustables (prepackaged peanut butter and jelly) snacks and juice boxes to JOY about three times a week, in addition to serving about two dozen families on weekends.
Quigley said he often sends the bagged meals with clients so they will have food to eat later now that the soup kitchen is no longer serving twice-a-week evening meals. On a few occasions, he has distributed the sandwiches and snacks at lunch after the kitchen has run out of food.
Quigley is grateful for the contributions.
“The response has been incredible,” he said. “People are telling me that God’s telling them to help us. I really believe that.
“One lady dropped off a jar of mayonnaise, a jar of mustard and one loaf of bread the other day, and she said, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t get my food stamps for another couple of weeks. This is all I have,’” Quigley said. “It’s unbelievable.
“It might be two packs of bologna and a pack of cheese,” he said. “People are going out of their way to give what they can give.”
Donations to JOY (Jesus, Others and You) Soup Kitchen may be made at joysoupkitchen.org. For more information, email contact.joyinc@gmail.com.