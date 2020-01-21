A driver who struck another vehicle head on last week, killing himself and another person, was speeding on a wet road before he crossed the center line, a State Highway Patrol report obtained on Sunday indicates.
Jordan Wayne Williams, 20, of 2522 Thomas Langston Road, Winterville, was traveling east on N.C. 33 in a 2009 Toyota passenger car. Carol Ann Glisson, 55, of 1035 E. Barr Road, Chocowinity, and Michael Dwayne Clark, of 187 Charlie Lane, Chocowinity, were traveling west.
The crash took place at 5:47 a.m. near Eagle’s Nest Road and Country Road, about 2.7 miles east of Greenville.
The report indicates Williams crossed the center line and struck Glisson’s 2012 Chevrolet SUV. Upon impact, Williams’ vehicle ran off the road to the left and came to rest on the shoulder of N.C. 33. Glisson’s vehicle came to rest in the westbound lane of N.C. 33, facing east.
At the time of impact, Williams’ vehicle was going 65 mph and Glisson’s was going 50 mph. The authorized speed limit on N.C. 33 East is 55 mph.
The report indicates it was dark outside and had been raining, creating low visibility on a road that has little or no illumination.
After colliding with Williams’ vehicle, Glisson’s vehicle was still in the roadway with no headlights on due to the crash. It was struck by Clark’s 2007 Ford passenger car.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene and Glisson was pronounced dead at Vidant Medical Center.
Clark was not injured.
There were no passengers in any of the three vehicles, the Highway Patrol reported.
Williams’ vehicle sustained $20,000 in estimated damages, Glisson’s vehicle sustained $18,000 in damages and Clark’s vehicle sustained $1,900.