Replacing a substation transformer damaged by a squirrel may cost GUC up to $1 million, the organization’s general manager reported Thursday.
“The squirrel got on top of the transformer and it went to ground,” Tony Cannon said during GUC’s Thursday Board of Commissioners meeting. “It was a bad day for our customers being without power for 20 minutes, but it was a worse day for the squirrel.”
About 3,500 customers lost electricity.
“To the staff’s credit, the outage occurred and within 20 minutes power had been restored,” Cannon said.
The damaged transformer is one of two located at the eastern substation beside the water tower near the intersection of Greenville Boulevard and 14th Street.
Wildlife regularly causes electric outages but it’s unusual to happen at a substation, Cannon said.
“Honestly, it was not until the next day that we realized what caused it,” he said.
“What we’ve discovered in the last two to three days is that surge that went through that transformer caused some extensive damage there. It was one of our older transformers,” Cannon said.
GUC typically replaces transformers when they near the 50-year mark, Cannon said. This equipment was 45 years old and scheduled for replacement in the next three years.
Ken Wade, GUC substation and controls engineer, said the extent of the damage, not the age of the equipment, determines if a transformer is repaired or replaced. If repair costs are near 50 percent of the replacement costs, then replacement is usually pursued, Wade said.
GUC plans to file an insurance claim to cover the replacement costs, Cannon said.