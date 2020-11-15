For nearly two decades, Building Hope Community Life Center has helped to bridge the gap for kids and teens who needed a place to go between the time they left school and when their parents got home. But in 2020, that gap has gotten wider.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the county’s public schools students are at school fewer hours a day, fewer days a week, if they are there at all. Nearly half of Pitt County Schools’ 23,000 students are full-time virtual learners who have not set foot in a classroom this school year.
For some of those students, Building Hope is no longer just an after-school program. It is where they spend the better part of their day. Since August, the faith-based nonprofit organization has been open more than 12 hours a day as a way of standing in the gap for dozens of students and families it serves.
“Education equity isn’t there for all communities,” Building Hope Executive Director Atlas Kelly said, explaining that at-risk students from disadvantaged communities are more likely to be negatively affected by disruptions in the normal school schedule. “A lot of our families are single parents, multiple kids, not quality internet access.”
For some businesses, the curtailed public school schedule has been an opportunity to make a profit by charging $125 to $180 per week for additional child-care, a service that has proved to be in demand during the pandemic. But for nonprofit organizations serving low-income families, the demands are different.
“(Our parents) are not able to provide or pay for full-time child care,” Kelly said, adding that families are asked to contribute $25 per week to help offset costs of Building Hope’s Standing in the Gap Day Program. “That was a huge concern. ‘What am I going to do with my child during the day?’”
Boys & Girls Clubs
Prior to the pandemic, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain served hundreds of kids and teens in Pitt County, one of seven counties where its clubs are located. The Jack Minges Unit in Winterville saw as many as 250 students a day at its after-school program.
Shonda Lavett, who serves as the clubs’ regional vice president for Pitt County, said only about 25 attend that club now. Four of the five local units that have reopened are seeing a fraction of the number of students they saw before.
“That was a hard thing going in knowing we had all these kids in our club at one point, and now we can’t accommodate them because of spacing,” Lavett said. “We wouldn’t be able to maintain a safe distance with that many kids in our building.”
The Minges unit, Pitt County’s largest Boys & Girls Club, has opened its doors during the day to members who are Pitt County Schools’ hybrid students. About 10 middle and high school students complete their virtual learning assignments at the club on weeks that they do not attend classes on their schools’ campuses.
“We understand families have to work,” Lavett said. “Some kids may not have high-speed internet. The club has always provided support for kids. If they get frustrated, there’s someone to talk with them to help them process through it.”
Boys & Girls Clubs offers online programming for its members who are full-time virtual students.
Virtual learners
An estimated 70 percent of students attending Building Hope are full-time virtual learners whose parents opted to keep them out of the public school classroom for at least a semester.
“I think when we first started it was the uncertainty of what school would look like,” Kelly said. “It was the fear of the unknown.”
At Building Hope, procedures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 look similar to those used in Pitt County Schools. Students have their temperatures taken as they enter the building, and parents are required to attest to the fact that their children have not been exposed to or shown symptoms of the virus.
Inside the building, seating is arranged so that students are distanced from each other, and face coverings are required.
Tyler Cherry’s mother chose to have her son at Building Hope, where about 30 students attend daily, rather than South Central High School, which has hundreds of learners across its campus.
“My mom doesn’t really want me to go back to school because she thinks I’m going to get sick or something,” he said.
While Tyler is old enough to be home alone, his mother wanted supervision to help him stay on task with assignments.
Options limited
Fifth-grader Ariana Shiver could normally count on her grandmother to help supervise her while her mother is at work. But this full-time virtual student at Belvoir Elementary School comes to Building Hope to complete her assignments.
“She (grandmother) doesn’t have Wi-Fi,” said Ariana, who has been enrolled in Building Hope’s after-school program for two years.
Kelly said that many families who had traditionally relied on grandparents as their support system have had to make other arrangements during the pandemic. He said one Building Hope student has lost both her grandparents to the virus.
“A lot of our families made the decision not to expose grandparents,” Kelly said, “so you are really in between a rock and a hard place.”
In addition, he said, some grandparents are not familiar with technology such as Zoom or Canvas, which students use for virtual instruction.
“They may have a safe place (with grandparents),” Kelly said. “But they’re not getting the academic support that they need.”
Academic support
The Standing in the Gap program requires students to bring their school-issued iPads or laptops each day. A minimum of four hours a day — two in the morning and two in the afternoon — is set aside for students to complete school work.
Molly Robertshaw, elementary lead teacher for Building Hope, said online assignments can be especially time-consuming for young learners, who are not yet accustomed to keypads and keyboards.
“You can’t exchange face-to-face teaching,” Robertshaw said. “We’ve just gained a whole new appreciation for teachers.”
Robertshaw, who taught third grade at South Greenville Elementary School for two years, said virtual instruction often leaves students complaining of feeling tired. She and other staff members offer “brain breaks” to keep children from growing weary of staring at a screen.
“We’re having to do a lot to keep morale high,” she said. “They just miss being at school. They miss being with their friends and their relationships with their teachers. ... I think everyone has been struggling during COVID, just feeling isolated.”
Relieving stress
South Central junior Feriya Moye can relate to feeling separated, especially during the initial shutdown in the spring. A full-time virtual student this fall, she said her family’s decision to send her to Building Hope was as much about socialization as academic enrichment.
“My family decided it would be good for me so I could just get out of the house instead of being there all day,” she said. “Sometimes some people really can’t deal with that. It can like really put a lot of stress on them.”
Kelly said the Standing in the Gap program is designed to help alleviate some of the stress that families are facing during the pandemic, which has brought not only health concerns but economic uncertainty.
“It has created a wonderful opportunity for us to come alongside our parents and say, ‘Hey, we’re in this together. We’re going to figure this out. … Your child’s education isn’t something that you have to stress or worry about with everything else going on.’”
As families have an opportunity to allow their students to return to the classroom next semester, Kelly hopes Standing in the Gap will be something that fewer students need, at least on a daily basis. But Building Hope plans to keep the program until public schools are able to bring all learners back full time.
“We’re committed for as long as students are virtual or have the option of this hybrid model,” he said. “We’re going to serve our community.”