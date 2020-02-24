Since it opened in August 2019, Café Madeleine Bakery and Wine has established itself as a destination for Farmville residents and visitors.
Owner Coleen Starling and members of the Farmville community celebrated the bakery’s success on Jan. 28 with a ribbon cutting, hosted by the Farmville Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s wonderful. This has been a wonderful addition to Farmville. It’s exciting we can celebrate the success,” said Lori Drake, the executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce.
“I love this store. I am thrilled (to celebrate her success),” Farmville Mayor John Moore said. “It’s good folks ... Everything they have is so good. They built a customer base so quickly and it keeps growing. We’ve got to continue to shop local.”
When Starling, a native of Kansas, and her husband, Berry, moved to Farmville, Starling had plans to retire.
Out of boredom she began baking and soon received an influx of requests for her sweet treats. She was asked when she was going to open a bakery.
Café Madeleine offers customers a variety of sweet and savory treats including morning glories, honey buns, various cakes and tarts, sandwiches and more.
The café also offers WiFi and is a member of Bicycle Benefits.
Café Madeleine has established itself as a staple in downtown Farmville and has contributed to the revitalization efforts of Farmville’s downtown, officials said.
“She compliments everything else going on in Farmville,” town commissioner Jamin Dixon said. “It’s a great place to bring visitors to Farmville. People who live here love it and people who are visiting love it.”
”(Café Madeleine) is a great addition to Farmville. It brings a lot of people in because it’s a wonderful bakery with wonderful people,” Mayor Pro-tem Bert Smith said. “We are very pleased to have it in Farmville.”
The bakery draws people in from far and wide.
“Farmville needs to be a destination,” Moore said. “We have people drive over here for these items. It makes it a destination. When you sit down to enjoy a cup of coffee or pastry, it’s a good opportunity to catch up on some emails and find an oasis in Farmville.”
“A lot of people come here and eat the delicious sweets and pastries and enjoy the atmosphere,” Drake said. “So many people out of Farmville come. Coleen attracts so many people.”
The success of the bakery and the atmosphere it promotes is contagious and fosters a sense of community, the officials said.
“I think Coleen’s bakery helps recruitment in every way,” Dixon said. “I think she’s going to bring new residents and new businesses to town because they will want to be a part of a community that embraces places like this.”
“It’s a social gathering place for the town,” Drake said. “I think it strengthens our sense of community. We have become such a beautiful community of the arts. I think people enjoy being somewhere they can enjoy her artistic (endeavors) and presentations with her food.”
The ribbon-cutting celebration drew a crowd of more than 25 people.
“I have so much gratitude. I’m blown away,” Starling said. “This is our new hometown. We are here to stay. We are investing our lives in this community because we believe in this community and we want the rest of the world to believe in this community as much as we do … I’m grateful for Farmville and the support and encouragement and loyalty. I endeavor to deserve it.”
Starling hopes to continue to be a part of Farmville for a long time to come.
“We have come a long way, but we have a lot more to do,” she said. “We have taken baby steps to make sure we did everything right along the way. We want to be here for everybody. This isn’t just about me having a bakery. It’s for everybody.”
Starling has plans to expand the café’s menu and offer programs.
“We’d like to expand our wine selections,” she said. “At some point, we’d like to expand our menu options and have more seating. We’re excited about little events we’re thinking about. We’re getting creative about future events.”
She recently purchased the building located next to the bakery, which once housed Edwards Jones Investments.
“It may be included in our future plans, but I don’t know exactly what our future plans look like,” Starline said. “We’re trying to be creative, and do what is best for everybody on this block.”
Café Madeleine Bakery and Wine, 3699 E. Wilson St. Farmville, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.