Efforts to locate individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 will soon get a boost, as the state is partnering with two health organizations to hire additional personnel.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Monday it is launching the Carolina Community Tracing Collaborative in partnership with Community Care of North Carolina and the North Carolina Area Health Education Centers.
The goal is to hire and train up to 250 contact tracers who will work with local and state health departments to stop the transmission of the disease.
“Extensive contact tracing is a key strategy for North Carolina to stay ahead of the curve,” DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said. "Our local health departments are North Carolina’s experts doing this essential detective work and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. This collaborative will be a critical addition to our state’s capability to do widespread contact tracing and ease restrictions."
Cohen's announcement comes as the number of positive virus cases reported statewide grew to more than 9,100, an increase of 300 compared to Sunday. There have been more than 300 deaths, and 475 people with the virus are currently hospitalized, according to DHHS testing.
The number of cases in Pitt County grew to 111 from 105 on Friday. Pitt officials were still reporting two deaths.
Vidant Health on Friday night reported it had sent inaccurate test results to DHHS last week. A technical error in the transmission of the data affected 122 results, the hospital reported. The data feed issue has since been corrected.
The state also is reporting that four nursing homes have each had at least 10 deaths of residents diagnosed with COVID-19. DHHS agreed to identify more than 70 long-term facilities, rehabilitation centers or adult care homes where outbreaks have occurred and give updates on them twice weekly.
Like elsewhere in the country, the coronavirus is striking North Carolina nursing homes and similar congregate facilities particularly hard. Monday's report counted 1,650 positive cases among residents and more than 140 deaths.
Some of the deadliest outbreaks at nursing homes on Monday's list had already been disclosed by local health departments. The Louisburg Healthcare and Rehab Center has 14 deaths, while Pruitt Health-Carolina Point in Orange County has 11 deaths, Monday's report shows.
The Citadel at Salisbury and Autumn Care in Cornelius both have had 10 deaths, according to the Associated Press. No Pitt County facilities were on the list.
Expanded testing also appears to have contributed to additional positive cases within state prisons and at food processing facilities, officials reported.
Testing over the weekend of offenders in all five dormitories in a housing unit at the North Carolina Correctional Institute for Women in Raleigh determined that 70 had tested positive, the state Division of Prisons said. A majority of the women showed no COVID-19 symptoms.
There are now 400 confirmed cases involving workers at meat-processing facilities, a DHHS spokeswoman said Monday, an increase of over 100 compared to Friday. There are 13 outbreaks at facilities in 11 counties, but the agency has declined to identify them.
Cooper last week extended the statewide stay-at-home order until May 8. He laid out a three-phase plan to reopen businesses and loosen restrictions on mass gatherings if the state meets case and hospitalization goals and the expansion of testing and contact tracing.
Cohen said 250 local tracing workers will help the state reopen more safely.
Contact tracing is the process of supporting patients and notifying contacts of exposure in order to stop chains of transmission, a state news release said.
Community Cares and AHEC will work with Partners in Health, a nonprofit organization with extensive experience in contact tracing, to coordinate with and build upon the contact tracing expertise and workforce available in the local health departments.
Once additional staff members are trained, they will work with local health departments to deploy to areas where they are most needed.