State and local races for the Nov. 3 general election are set now that Super Tuesday has passed — mostly.
Officials are in the process of certifying signatures on a petition that would place an unaffiliated candidate on the ballot for the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, and a Democratic candidate in the lieutenant governor’s race is contemplating whether she should seek a runoff.
The results of Tuesday’s election won’t be finalized until North Carolina’s 100 counties conduct a canvass of the results on March 13 and the state election board finalizes the results at its March 20 meeting.
Meanwhile, the Pitt County Board of Elections has 15 business days to certify the signatures of a petition seeking to place Daniel Van Liere on the November ballot as an unaffiliated candidate in the commissioners District B contest. He would face incumbent Republican Tom Coulson, who currently is unopposed.
March 3 was the deadline to submit the petition, Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis said. He and his staff is checking the petition and the signatures as they prepare for the canvass.
Van Liere, director of governmental relations for Vidant Health, must have 1,600 certified signatures to be placed on the ballot.
In the Democratic lieutenant governor’s race, State Rep. Yvonne Lewis Holley, D-Wake, received 26.57 percent of the vote, less than the 30 percent required to avoid a runoff.
State Sen. Terry Van Duyn, D-Buncombe, finished second with 20.44 percent of the ballots, and has until March 12 to request a second primary.
“We’re still going over data from last night,” said Greg Lademann, Van Duyn’s deputy campaign manager. “Terry hopes to spend a little bit of time talking with voters and stakeholders, then make a decision for what she feels will be best for North Carolina and best for advancing our Democratic message of a healthier, and better educated state.”
Tuesday’s primary otherwise set races voters will see on the ballot in November, including statewide contests for U.S. Senate, governor, council of state, supreme court and court of appeals.
It also set races for U.S. Congress, N.C. General Assembly seats and local offices. Following is a breakdown of local races that will appear on the Pitt County ballot.
U.S. House District 1
G.K. Butterfield, D (I)
Sandy Smith, R
U.S. House District 3
Greg Murphy, R (I)
Daryl Farrow, D
State Sen. District 5
Don Davis, D (I)
Karen Kozel, R
State House District 8
Kandie D. Smith, D (I)
Tony Moore, R
State House District 9
Perrin Jones, R
Brian Farkas, D
State House District 12
Chris Humphrey, R (I)
Virginia Cox-Daugherty, D
Pitt County District Court
Seat 3
G. Galen Braddy, D
Seat 4
W. Brian DeSoto, R
Seat 5
Wendy S. Hazelton, D (I)
Kellie Chappell-Gonzalez, R
Seat 6
Mario Perez, D
County Commissioners
District A
Melvin McLawhorn, D (I)
District C
Beth Ward, D (I)
Betsy Flanagan, R
District 6 (unexpired)
Lauren White, R
Jerry Wayne Cox, D
Pitt County Register of Deeds
Lisa P. Nichols, D (I)
Board of Education (Non-partisan)
District 3
Margaret Jones Reid
James E. Tripp Jr.
Herbert G. Wright
District 4
Donald C. “Don” Rhodes
District 6
Johnny Davis
Worth Forbes (I)
District 8
Melinda Fagundus (I)
District 9
Benjie Forrest (I)