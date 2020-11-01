Hundreds of the county’s public school students at risk of being barred from classes next week received a reprieve on Friday when the governor extended the deadline for meeting the state’s immunization requirements.
Executive Order No. 172 further extends proof-of-immunization deadlines for students across the state to Dec. 30. An executive order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper in August, which postponed the requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic, was set to expire Oct. 30.
Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said about 700 of approximately 23,000 students in the district were not in compliance with the immunization requirements as of Friday. That’s down from about 1,400 students three weeks ago.
Johnson said the extension comes as good news to families who are trying to schedule vaccinations for their students as well as for school personnel responsible for reporting immunizations to the state.
“Our school nurses are dealing with safety precautions and dealing with screening students and looking at students who are symptomatic,” she said, adding that the district has added three contracted nurses to its staff of 21 due to COVID-19. “That extension will help our nurses and our school staff to be able to get to those families and see how to get the vaccines that we need so that we don’t have to exclude anyone from learning.”
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ N.C. Immunization Branch, both in-person and remote learning students not meeting the deadline to show proof of immunization will be excluded from school until complying with the requirements.
In previous years, students suspended due to immunizations were allowed continued access to education. Last school year, students not meeting the deadline for required immunizations were placed on medical suspension, which allowed them to make up school work they missed.
“(This year) state law does require that we exclude students from learning, from face-to-face and now virtual instruction, until they’re in compliance,” Johnson said. “Districts across the state are having the same challenge trying to get our students vaccinated in a pandemic year.”
Johnson said some families of full-time virtual students have said they assumed the requirements only applied to students attending classes on campus.
“We have received questions about why this applies to virtual learners, and we understand the questions,” she said. “What we want families to understand is that because students are learning virtually from home, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re staying home, and even if they are staying home and away from others, vaccinations really are best when they are administered at that certain age.”
North Carolina requires children entering kindergarten to have a health assessment as well as vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, haemophilus influenzae type B; Hepatitis B, varicella (chickenpox) and pneumococcal conjugate.
In addition, there is a vaccination requirement for meningococcal conjugate for students entering seventh grade. A requirement for second dose of that vaccine recently was added for high school seniors.
Johnson said that as many as half of students in the district who are not in compliance are high school seniors.
“With anything new, it takes a while,” she said. “Families just aren’t familiar with having to receive an immunization in high school.”
To help increase the rate of compliance, the Pitt County Health Department hosted four drive-through immunization clinics for middle school and high school students over the last two weeks. But Johnson said the turnout for the clinics was lower than expected with a total of 81 students attending the first three clinics.
More than twice that number attended the most recent clinic, which was held two days before the anticipated deadline for vaccinations. A final clinic is scheduled for Monday.