The Town of Bethel may receive additional funding to improve its water and wastewater systems after being identified as a distressed community under new state criteria.
Bethel, along with the towns of Eureka in Wayne County, Kingstown, in Cleveland County and the Cliffside Sanitary District in Rutherford County, are the first in the state to be classified as distressed units under new criteria established by the General Assembly in 2019 to improve water and wastewater systems, State Treasurer Dale Folwell said.
Access to clean water is a core requirement for people, Folwell said, and this is a way to provide clear water.
The criteria for dispersing funding is currently under review.
Under terms of the legislation, the Local Government Commission, a division within the state treasurer’s office, could recommend funding approval to help upgrade and stabilize infrastructure systems, or propose mergers and regionalization of services, according to a news release.
“We want to put these systems and communities in a place where the systems will stay fixed for a long period of time,” Folwell said.
Across North Carolina towns, counties and water and wastewater systems are struggling to maintain systems because there are fewer customers to share the cost, Folwell said.
“It disproportionately affects fixed-income and lower-income individuals,” Folwell said.
Since he was first elected state treasurer in 2016, there have always been well over 100 entities that are under some type of financial distress, Folwell said. The act to improve the viability of water and wastewater systems is a chance to begin fixing those problems using money from a newly established Viable Utility Reserve.
“The bottom line is, in smaller municipalities to keep up with water and sewer systems, you obviously have to work on it all the time to keep it up to par,” said Tom Asbell II, Bethel’s town manager. “Small municipalities have a finite number of people that you’re getting funds from and you’re talking about millions of dollars to keep these systems operational — you can’t place but so much burden on people living in those municipalities.”
Bethel’s minimum monthly bill for providing water, sewer and trash services in $93.90, Asbell said.
The boards of the State Water Infrastructure Commission and Local Government Commission meet jointly to review and select entities that will be qualified to receive funding.
Along with repairing systems, the legislation encourages struggling communities to merge with larger water systems or work towards a regional system.
In May, the Town of Bethel and Greenville Utilities Commission signed a management and maintenance agreement that allowed GUC to assess the town’s sewer system for repairs and improvements. GUC also took over the operation, maintenance, upgrades and improvements to Bethel’s water and sewer systems.
The ultimate goal is to merge Bethel’s system with GUC.
“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to even look at a merger with something like GUC. A lot of municipalities in the state are not close to anybody like a GUC” Asbell said. “It’s one of the reasons I think we are getting a lot of positive reinforcement from the state to assist us, to help us facilitate this merger because it is doable.”
GUC has completed the assessment and the engineering report for how the work should proceed, spokesman Steve Hawley said.
“We are currently conducting a financial analysis to figure out the impact of the potential merger on the rates of the Bethel customers,” Hawley said. “Once that is done, we will meet with the (Bethel) and (Greenville) to make sure everyone is on board.”
An agreement for the transfer must be approved before any work can begin, Hawley said.
Last year, the state Division of Water Infrastructure awarded Bethel more than $4.5 million to assess its wastewater system inventory and make improvements to both systems.
Asbell said GUC spent $150,000 on the assessment and the rest will go to repairs.