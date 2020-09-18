RALEIGH — North Carolina elementary schools soon will be allowed to return to daily, in-person classes, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday.
The decision on whether to return to full in-person instruction will be left up to individual districts.
Districts choosing to go forward with the Plan A reopening option starting on Oct. 5 won’t be limited in the number of students who can be inside a classroom. They would, however, be required to screen children for coronavirus symptoms, make sure they wear face coverings and offer remote options for parents concerned about their kids bringing the virus back home.
Pitt County Board of Education Chairwoman Betsy Flanagan said Thursday that board members have requested data from local health officials prior to making a decision for the district. A discussion of the state’s most recent move regarding public schools is not included on the agenda for a school board workshop scheduled for Monday. But Flanagan said the board could take up the matter as early as next week.
Meanwhile, she said, the school system is continuing its efforts to identify schools with sufficient space to bring in-person learners to campus for more days of face-to-face instruction while maintaining the state’s current requirements for social distancing.
The governor and Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen, the state’s top public health official, did not outline a timeline for when they’d consider letting middle schools and high schools transition to 100% physical instruction. When classes began last month, most K-12 public school students were on Plan C, which provided fully remote learning, while others, including Pitt County Schools, adopted the Plan B model providing for a mix of online and in-person instruction.
Of the local school district’s enrollment of 23,173, there are 11,519 Plan B learners who alternate attending classes on campus with weeks of remote instruction. Another 11,654 students are full-time virtual learners under Plan C.
Cooper said the state’s improved coronavirus numbers and the lower likelihood of infection and transmission among younger people fueled his decision to let elementary schools reopen to more students.
“Districts will have the ability to select a plan based on their unique situation,” Cooper said. “We’re able to open this option because most North Carolinians have doubled down on our safety and prevention measures and stabilized our numbers. The science of lower viral spread among children also backs up this decision.”
But Republicans calling for a blanket reopening of all K-12 schools accuse Cooper of letting politics drive his decision.
“We continue to hear that these decisions are being made based on ‘science.’ What is the science that says it’s safe for 5th graders to be in school full time, but it’s not safe for 6th graders? ” said a statement from Phil Berger, the Republican leader of the state Senate.
Cooper’s GOP gubernatorial challenger, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, said in a news conference on Wednesday that he would reopen the schools without any requirements for teachers or students to wear masks. Instead, he wants individual districts to determine the health and safety protocols for their community.
Cooper called Forest’s comments “irresponsible” and noted it conflicts with overwhelming scientific evidence of the benefits of mask wearing.
Cooper has been criticized by Republicans for being too cautious and inconsistent in his approach to reopening. His current executive order prevents bars from reopening, while simultaneously allowing President Donald Trump to utilize a First Amendment exemption to hold large political rallies.
Cooper’s order mandates mask wearing statewide and limits gathering to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
Cohen, who has long said the Cooper administration is making data-based decisions, stressed the need to prioritize younger children in the K-12 reopening plan.
“Younger children are less likely to become infected, have symptoms, experience severe disease and spread the virus to others,” Cohen said. “The science also shows that in-person learning is so important for the development of all children, especially for younger children.”
North Carolina has reported four fatalities among those younger than 25, out of a total of 3,180 COVID-related deaths the state has seen since the start of the pandemic. The public health department’s coronavirus dashboard shows zero deaths, eight clusters and 47 coronavirus cases linked to school settings.
Of the more than 4,000 college students in the state who have tested positive for the virus since in-person classes resumed in August, the state health department told The Associated Press on Thursday that its surveillance data found that “one individual linked to a college or university was admitted to a hospital.”