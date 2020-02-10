ROCKY MOUNT — North Carolina’s top judicial official outlined plans to upgrade the state court system’s computer programs and other needed reforms.
Chief Justice Cheri Beasley spoke with local Kiwanis Club members for about 35 minutes on Thursday and fielded questions at Benvenue Country Club.
Beasley has been traveling the state as part of an outreach effort timed with commemorating the Tar Heel State judicial system’s 200th anniversary.
Beasley soon began telling about how antiquated the computer system programs are at the state’s courthouses and judicial centers.
“We are still using DOS systems,” Beasley said, noting those who worked on and repaired them are retired.
Beasley said the state Administrative Office of the Courts has signed a contract with a firm, Tyler Technologies, to modernize the systems. She said the plan is to start implementing upgrades in Wake, Johnston, Harnett and Lee counties.
“But we need the funding to pay for it,” she said of the overall effort, noting that she and her fellow officials will be calling on legislators.
She said she believes what is particularly wonderful about the proposed upgrades is that this will lay foundations in areas lacking broadband service, with local governments to be able to connect to those foundations.
“That will be life-changing in so many communities,” she said, noting there are young people who use cell phones to help do their homework.
She also noted many are as far as 20 or more miles away from courthouses and that many cannot afford to take off from work to go to courtrooms.
Among her other remarks, Beasley said plans are to ask state lawmakers to allocate more funding for courts to hear illegal drug cases, particularly given the opioid crisis.
Beasley made clear that while there has to be accountability, people have to have access to treatment so they can be successful in their lives and support their families.
Beasley said the goal is to have at least 100 drug courts in the state.
With shame, Beasley said there only are four courts in the state to hear matters involving veterans, particularly given that there are people who served the nation who are suffering from a variety of disorders.
She said the plan is to ask for funding for more veterans courts and added, “It just seems like the right and just thing to do.”
She also spoke about the state School Justice Partnership.
The partnership is a group of community stakeholders who are seeking to develop and implement effective strategies to address student misconduct. The stakeholders include school administrators, the law enforcement community, court system officials and juvenile justice personnel.
The purpose of the partnership is to work to reduce the number of suspensions, expulsions and referrals to the justice system by addressing misconduct, helping students succeed in school and preventing negative outcomes for both youths and their communities.
Beasley said there are roughly 50 partnerships now compared to only two in the past and that there has been a roughly 60 percent decrease in referrals from school systems to juvenile justice systems.
“So it really makes a difference,” Beasley said.
Beasley also spoke about the Faith and Justice Alliance.
The plan is to have a coalition of faith-based groups and communities of faith to help respond to the legal needs of residents in the greatest need of legal assistance.
The plan is to empower legal practitioners to serve people in need of legal aid by partnering with religious leaders and faith-based institutions that are the first to know of legal issues facing residents in communities.
Beasley also spoke about the plight of many whose driver’s licenses have been revoked and not because they committed a major crime.
Beasley said many were assessed a fine and a fee after receiving a speeding ticket, with amounts in the hundreds of dollars, and are unable to pay. Beasley said the amounts snowball and people see their licenses revoked for anywhere from five to 10 to 15 years.
She noted one who lacks a driver’s license cannot have a license to work as a barber or a beautician.
She said state law makes clear the courts are supposed to ask about the ability of a person to pay fines and fees.
“And so we have to get back to that,” she said.