Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday urged school districts across the state to reopen for face-to-face learning, saying that following public health guidelines will keep students safe from COVID-19.
Cooper's comments came a day after a bill was filed in the N.C. General Assembly that would require all districts to offer a daily in-person instruction option.
“We have learned much more about this virus,” Cooper said during a news conference. “Now it is time to get our children back into the classroom.”
Cooper cited data accrued from North Carolina studies that affirm the safety of reopening, as well as noting the role of schools in providing social elements, meals and other help for students.
Some schools, like those in Pitt County, already have returned students to the classroom. Close to 70 percent of county students are receiving at least some in-person instruction this semester. Many elementary school students are attending face-to-face classes daily and some middle and high school learners are rotating between in-person and virtual learning from week to week to maintain social distancing.
“At least 90 of our 115 school districts are doing just that by providing in-person instruction for some or all of our students right now,” Cooper said. “What’s new is that research done right here in North Carolina tells us that in-person learning is working, and that students can be in classrooms safely with the right safety protocols in place.”
According to Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services safety guidelines can still be followed without sacrificing days in the classroom.
“There are a lot of permutations here,” Cohen said. “I would encourage folks to look at our guidance and ask questions of our team and experts to really know how you can operationalize it."
Cohen said schools that have reopened do not see high rates of COVID-19 transmission.
“The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recently cited North Carolina as an example that schools can reopen safely, even during periods of high community transmission, when they follow COVID-19 safety protocols,” Cohen said. “Even with the thousands of students and teachers attending school in person across the state, we have seen few COVID-19 clusters within our public schools.”
Pitt County Schools reopened to in-person instruction in July and already are in compliance with the bill proposed by the General Assembly.
“In many ways we have gone above and beyond,” said Jennifer Johnson, Pitt County Schools public information officer. “Our students with individualized education plans and 504 plans are already provided for. … We absolutely believe in-person instruction is the best method of teaching.”
Parents whose children still are receiving virtual instruction will have a chance to send students back to in-person learning before the start of next semester, Jones said.
Cooper and Cohen also noted that teachers, as part of the essential worker group, are next in line to receive the COVID vaccine after seniors 65 and older. In a statement, Tamika Walker Kelly, president of the educator’s association, called on Cooper to do his part in ensuring teachers, faculty and staff get their COVID vaccinations.
“Without the widespread vaccination of educators and strictly enforced social distancing, it is impossible for many schools to open safely," Kelly said. "If Governor Cooper feels so strongly about resuming in-person instruction quickly, then he should support educators and immediately bring the full weight of his office to bear to get all educators vaccinated by the end of this month, just as 25 other states have been able to do.”