The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road.
Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Wine 101: An Introduction to the Wonderful World, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. Cost is $10.
Beginner portrait painting, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 5-26. Cost is $65.
Zoom: What is it and How to Use it, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, May 9.
Advance care planning class, 9-11 a.m. Thursday, May 12.
Road to Resources: Sleep Disorders in Older Adults (What Causes them and how can they be fixed?), 3-4 p.m. Monday, May 16.
Med Instead of Meds: Exploring Better Health Through Better Eating, 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, May 19-June 23. Seating is limited.
Community Shred Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. $5 recommended donation. Three bag/box maximum. This event is sponsored by the Senior Health Insurance Information Program.
Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. Cost is $5.
Beginner genealogy class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays, June 1-29. Cost is $20.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
Christian Chapel Church of Christ, 7464 Prison Camp Road, Robersonville, 1-7 p.m. Tuesday.