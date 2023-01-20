011423_eda_fatalFireMillpond.jpeg

The fire in Newland last week that killed three family members at this house started in the living room and was caused by a malfunctioning heating appliance, the Pasquotank County Fire Marshal’s Office said Thursday.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

NEWLAND — A fire that killed three family members last week started in the living room and was caused by a malfunctioning heating appliance, the Pasquotank County Fire Marshal’s Office said Thursday.

Firefighters responded about 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 13 to 1184 Millpond Road in Newland. The fire has been ruled an accident, Fire Marshal Tim Chesson’s office said in a news release.