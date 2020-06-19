Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE AFFECTING PITT COUNTY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES WHEN PEOPLE TRY TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. STAY TUNED TO DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO...LOCAL RADIO...MEDIA OR CABLE TV. && THE FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED FOR THE TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE. * FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 9 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 12.2 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 17.2 FEET BY MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 17.0 FEET...WATER INUNDATES SOME SECONDARY ROADS NEAR THE RIVER. MUCH OF RIVER PARK NORTH IS FLOODED. WATER APPROACHES AND SURROUNDS HOMES AT THE EAST END OF RIVER DRIVE IN GREENVILLE. && FLD OBSERVED FORECAST 8AM; LOCATION STG STG DAY TIME SAT SUN MON; GREENVILLE 13 12.2 FRI 09 AM 14.3 16.5 17.2