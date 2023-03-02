RALEIGH — The governments of North Carolina and Denmark have agreed formally to work together toward helping the state build wind energy operations off the Atlantic coast.
N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Sanders and the head of the Danish Energy Agency signed a memorandum of understanding during a transatlantic livestream call on Wednesday.
North Carolina government said it will benefit from offshore wind energy experience accumulated by the agency, which is part of Denmark’s Ministry of Climate, Energy & Utilities. The first offshore wind farm in the world went online in 1991 off the coast of a Danish island.
“The knowledge, data and best practices accumulated by the Danish Energy Agency’s more than 30 years of offshore wind energy experience provide countless benefits to our state as we open opportunities with this growing industry,” Sanders said in the announcement.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued a 2021 executive order seeking goals to generate 2.8 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 and 8 gigawatts by 2040. Nearly half of the electricity produced in Denmark comes from offshore and inland wind turbines, the state Commerce Department said in a news release. Both governments also have emission-reduction goals to meet by 2030.
“As we work to responsibly develop North Carolina’s offshore wind industry, I value the expertise and new resources this partnership brings to my department and the people of North Carolina,” Sanders said.
The release quotes Danish Energy Agency director Kristoffer Böttzauw as saying his country’s wind power industry employs over 30,000 people. “We are very much looking forward to sharing our experiences with North Carolina on building the workforce, supply chain and infrastructure needed to support offshore wind,” he said.
The two agencies will aim to cooperate in part by sharing information and best practices on offshore wind energy development, facilitating technical knowledge and evaluating power purchase agreements, like those between electric generators and utilities.
The announcement said the offshore wind industry — and its supply chain — represent a potential $140 billion in economic investment along the east coast of the United States.
It said a 2021 report from the N.C. Department of Commerce shows North Carolina is favorably positioned to attract a large share of this investment, supporting tens of thousands of jobs.