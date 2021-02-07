WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the week ending Feb. 5.
HOUSE
REMOVING MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE FROM COMMITTEES: Voting 230 for and 198 against, the House on Feb. 4 removed Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from the Budget and Education and Labor committees as punishment for her string of false, shocking and violent public comments and Facebook postings in recent years, including her endorsement of calls for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be shot and former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to be lynched. Greene has claimed that an airplane never struck the Pentagon on 9/11, the Clintons were behind the plane crash that killed John F. Kennedy Jr., the Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings never occurred and a Jewish-guided laser beam caused California wildfires. She aligned herself as recently as July with the conspiracy cult QAnon. This vote to adopt H Res 72 left the first-term lawmaker from Georgia’s 14th Congressional District with no committee assignments. The measure was backed by all Democrats who voted and 11 Republicans.
Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said: “Congresswoman Greene says this resolution could set a precedent for the future. I hope it does because if this isn’t the bottom, then I don’t know what the hell is. ... Anyone who suggests putting a bullet in the head of a member shouldn’t sit on any committee, period. That’s the standard we’re setting here today, and I’m betting it’s a standard the American people want us to uphold.”
Greene said: “These were words of the past, and these things do not represent me. ... If this Congress is to tolerate members that condone riots that have hurt American people, attacked police officers, occupied federal property, burned businesses and cities, but yet wants to condemn me and crucify me in the public square for words that I said and I regret a few years ago, then I think we [have] a real big problem.”
A yes vote was to strip Greene of her committee assignments.
Voting yes: G.K. Butterfield, D-1, Deborah Ross, D-2, David Price, D-4, Kathy Manning, D-6, Alma Adams, D-12
Voting no: Gregory Murphy, R-3, Virginia Foxx, R-5, David Rouzer, R-7, Richard Hudson, R-8, Dan Bishop, R-9, Patrick McHenry, R-10, Madison Cawthorn, R-11, Ted Budd, R-13
Not voting: None
ADVANCING PLAN FOR BUDGET RECONCILIATION: Voting 218 for and 212 against, the House on Feb. 3 adopted a fiscal 2021 budget resolution (H Con Res 11) that would allow President Biden’s $1.9 trillion package of Covid-19 relief measures to pass the Senate on a simple majority vote in coming weeks. The resolution triggers the “budget reconciliation” process that protects specified measures from filibusters. Reconciliation is used to expedite complex legislation that affects spending and revenue levels and the national debt. Reconciliation can be used once per fiscal year. The current fiscal year began last Oct. 1, and another budget resolution for fiscal 2022 is due this spring.
A yes vote was to adopt the budget resolution.
Voting yes: Butterfield, Ross, Price, Manning, Adams
Voting no: Murphy, Foxx, Rouzer, Hudson, Bishop, McHenry, Cawthorn, Budd
Not voting: None
SENATE
ADVANCING PLAN FOR BUDGET RECONCILIATION: Voting 51 for and 50 against, the Senate on Feb. 5 adopted a fiscal 2021 budget resolution (S Con Res 5) under which President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus-relief bill could be passed by simple majority vote in coming weeks. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote. The resolution triggers the “budget reconciliation” process that protects specified measures from filibusters. Reconciliation is used to expedite complex legislation that affects spending and revenue levels and the national debt. Reconciliation can be used once per fiscal year. The current fiscal year began last Oct. 1, and another budget resolution for fiscal 2022 is due this spring.
Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said “some senators suggest that the budget resolution is bad for unity. My answer to that is, the only place where big, bold economic relief is a divisive proposition is within the four walls of the U.S. Senate.”
Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said “trying to jam through this $1.9 trillion legislation ... sets exactly the wrong tone for the country and also for the administration. I think President Biden has a real opportunity to help heal our country — I really do. By the way, I think he sincerely wants to. That is why I don’t understand this [reconciliation] process.”
A yes vote was to advance the administration’s pandemic-relief legislation.
Voting yes: None
Voting no: Thom Tillis, R, Richard Burr, R
CONFIRMING ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS FOR HOMELAND SECURITY: Voting 56 for and 43 against, the Senate on Feb. 2 confirmed Alejandro N. Mayorkas, 61, as secretary of homeland security. The son of a holocaust survivor and native of Cuba, he is the first Latino and immigrant to hold the position. Mayorkas was deputy DHS secretary and director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under former President Barack Obama.
Richard Durbin, D-Ill., said all DHS secretaries who served before the Trump administration, two Democrats and two Republicans, have endorsed Mayorkas for the post. “They said he is a man of integrity, experience and compassion and a proven leader....You would hardly believe that if you listened to some of the things said” by GOP critics.
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Mayorkas “did his best to turn U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services into an unethical favor factory” by politicizing the EB-5 Investment Visa Program during the Barack Obama presidency. The program enables qualified foreign investors to obtain permanent U.S. residency by investing heavily in the creation of American jobs.
A yes vote was to confirm Mayorkas.
Voting yes: None
Voting no: Tillis, Burr
Not voting: None
CONFIRMING PETE BUTTIGIEG AS TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY: Voting 86 for and 13 against, the Senate on Feb. 2 approved the nomination of Pete Buttigieg, 39, as secretary of transportation, making him the first openly gay person to be confirmed to a Cabinet post in U.S. history. The former mayor of South Bend, Ind., was a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020.
Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said Buttigieg “is the right choice for this job because he was mayor of South Bend. He dealt with infrastructure where the rubber meets the road, managing state, federal, and local resources to help build infrastructure in his community.”
No senator spoke against the nomination.
A yes vote was to confirm Buttigieg.
Voting yes: Tillis, Burr
Voting no: None
Not voting: None