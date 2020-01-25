JACKSONVILLE — One person was killed and a second person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a fire at an apartment complex in North Carolina, a sheriff’s office said.
The fire erupted around 1 a.m. on Friday at an apartment complex just outside Jacksonville on U.S. 258/ N.C. 24, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release posted to its Facebook page.
Authorities have not released the victim’s identity pending notification of family members. The sheriff’s office also said another victim was taken to the Naval Medical Center.
Twelve apartments were damaged or destroyed, according to the sheriff’s. office. Deputies said four of the apartments were vacant.
Driver fell asleep, injured 6 kids, 3 adults
CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina driver fell asleep at the wheel and careened off an interstate highway, injuring herself, two other adults and six children, authorities said.
No one in the vehicle was wearing proper restraints, including the children ranging from 4 months to 10 years old, State Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce told news outlets. An 8-month-old baby was being held by an adult in the front seat, he said.
All nine people remained hospitalized with serious injuries, Pierce said Friday. Three children’s injuries were life-threatening, he said.
Driver Shontavia Smith Barber told troopers she fell asleep at the wheel on Thursday night. Her SUV veered off the right shoulder of Interstate 485 Inner Loop at the Dixie River Road bridge, near Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Pierce said. The SUV overturned after hitting the dirt embankment.
Barber was charged with driving with a revoked license, careless and reckless driving, failure to wear a seat belt and failure to restrain the six children.
“This is just one of those stark reminders to make sure you wear a seat belt and that everyone else in your vehicle has a restraint on,” Pierce said.
Man found not guilty in infant’s 2012 death
RALEIGH — A North Carolina man has been found not guilty of manslaughter and murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 11-month-old baby.
James Fidel Jennings, 35, was released from jail following Thursday’s decision, after being incarcerated for more than two years, The News & Observer reported. A Wake County jury cleared him of the charges at the conclusion of a three week trial.
Zavion Haywood stopped breathing in a Raleigh apartment in 2012 after Jennings took the baby upstairs alone, according to police and witness testimony. Zavion was declared brain-dead and eventually was taken off life-support.
Prosecutors had argued that Jennings intentionally caused Zavion’s asphyxiation out of frustration that morning, while the defense maintained that the infant could have died choking on milk or newly introduced solid food.
Zavion’s cousin was 3 years old at the time. The now-11-year-old testified at the trial that she heard Zavion crying from an upstairs room and walked in to see Zavion with Jennings, who told her to leave and told Zavion to “shut up.”
Defense attorney Edd Roberts countered that Zavion’s mother took him to see multiple doctors for issues with spitting up and acid reflux, and that he recently had started eating solid foods, some of which were found on a table from that morning.
Sea turtles ‘stunned’ during cold snap
ROANOKE ISLAND — Rapidly dipping temperatures in North Carolina’s Outer Banks “cold stunned” at least 120 sea turtles this week, causing them to float to the surface of the chilly waters and wash ashore in critical condition.
On Tuesday, 95 sea turtles were brought to the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation Center at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island, The Virginian-Pilot reported. Approximately 25 more came in on Wednesday. Experts think that when the temperature suddenly drops below 55 degrees, the cold-blooded creatures can become temporarily immobile and even contract pneumonia, said Karen Clark, director of the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education.
This week, the water temperatures hovered around 55 degrees before dropping to 40, said William Thompson, lead biological technician on Hatteras Island for the National Park Service. The sudden cooling caused the reptiles to become deathly ill, preventing them from being able to eat or swim, according to Clark.
Teams will feed and treat the turtles while they recover in water tanks before returning them to the sea, the newspaper said.
In December, volunteers and park staff found more than 100 stunned sea turtles following a three-day cold snap, Clark said. The incidents over the last two months nearly match an occurrence in January 2016, when more than 300 sea turtles floated ashore, the newspaper reported.
Colorado think tank leader heads Locke Foundation
RALEIGH — The new chief executive of North Carolina’s leading conservative think tank comes to the John Locke Foundation from a similar organization in Colorado.
The foundation announced this week that Amy O. Cooke is now leading the group, which began in 1990 and now has nearly two dozen workers. Cooke worked for 16 years with the Denver-based Independence Institute, serving as executive vice president and director of its Energy and Environmental Policy Center. Her career also has included hosting a radio show.
Cooke, who spent her childhood in Wisconsin and Missouri, also will hold the title of publisher of Carolina Journal, the foundation’s newspaper.
Cooke is the foundation’s fourth CEO — with Marc Rotterman, John Hood and Kory Swanson as her predecessors.
Woman slated for sentencing skips hearing
MORGANTON — Arrest warrants have been issued for a woman who skipped out on a sentencing hearing for her alleged involvement in a 2016 double murder, a sheriff’s office said.
Brandy Nicole Davis, 35, along with three others, was charged in 2016 with two counts of murder in the deaths of Albert Austin and Spencer Murray, who were found dead inside a burnt-out vehicle in Morganton, news outlets reported.
According to officials, Davis was scheduled for sentencing in Superior Court on Wednesday, but she never appeared. The sheriff’s office said Davis now is charged with two counts of felony accessory after the fact and failure to appear.
Both Davis and Icey Chennel Gooden initially denied involvement in the crimes, but later agreed to speak to authorities.
Gooden is serving a minimum 25-year sentence for her guilty plea to two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon in the killings.
Two others are awaiting trial.