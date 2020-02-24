A Virginia woman accused of fatally injuring her 3-month-old son has been charged with murder and child abuse, according to authorities in North Carolina.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office alleged Shantiequa Renea Woods, of Danville, Va., fatally injured her son while he was staying with her near Ruffin, N.C., last week.
The agency wrote in a statement that the child, Isaiah Woods, had suffered blunt force trauma to his head and torso. The baby was taken to a hospital on Thursday night where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities were continuing to investigate.
Remains may be those of fugitive
GENESEO, N.Y. — A decomposed body found in western New York may be that of a North Carolina fugitive who fled police more than a year and a half ago, authorities said.
The body is likely that of David Clyde Morgan, of Wilmington, who disappeared into a cornfield after pointing a handgun at a police officer in Geneseo, N.Y., in July 2018, Sheriff Thomas Dougherty said at a news conference Sunday evening. Dental records and DNA will be used to confirm the body is Morgan's.
Morgan was driving with his girlfriend, Sandra Brown, in a stolen SUV when he was pulled over for a traffic violation, authorities said. He allegedly pointed a gun at the officer, who fired a shot at the couple as they ran away. Brown was captured, but Morgan vanished.
Two hunters who were searching for deer antlers in heavy brush off Route 20A found the skeletal remains of a human around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, police said. The remains were not far from where Morgan was last seen.
Morgan served 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2002 to a felony charge of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. He was on probation at the time of the traffic stop.
Man surrenders in triple slaying
North Carolina authorities say a wanted man has surrendered in connection with a triple slaying at a mobile home park over the weekend.
Bladen County Sheriff’s officials told news outlets on Monday that Taurean Johnson had turned himself in on Sunday night.
Sheriff’s officials said someone called 911 after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday saying a man had entered a mobile home in Clarkton and shot several people before leaving the scene.
The bodies of Catrice Lacole Murchison, 30, Ronnie Lebert Kelly, 27, and Guy Lennon Barden Jr., 60, were found inside. A fourth shooting victim, Hazel Epps, 69, survived.
Warrants were issued for Johnson on three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. Authorities haven’t provided a motive or said how the suspect knew the victims.
Dog discovered stuffed into bag
SUNSET BEACH — Police in North Carolina say that person fishing off of a pier has found a dead pit bull stuffed inside a back pack.
The Raleigh News & Observer reported that the dog was found on Saturday in Sunset Beach. The coastal community is near the South Carolina border.
The Sunset Beach Police Department said the back pack had been weighed down with dumbbells. Police said they believe the female pit bull had been in the water for about one or two days.
The dog was also in an emaciated condition.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Sheriff: Man killed after pulling gun
A man who authorities said pointed a gun at utility workers and a deputy in North Carolina was shot and killed at a home.
The utility workers were working on a water main when they knocked on the man’s door Sunday afternoon and he pulled a gun on them, Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers told news outlets.
The utility workers then called authorities for assistance, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Lori Poag said. When a deputy arrived at the Jamestown home, he knocked on the door and identified himself as law enforcement.
That’s when the man “advanced at the deputy ... with his handgun pointed at the deputy,” Rogers said.
The deputy fired two shots, wounding the suspect, Poag said. Emergency crews responded and attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
He wasn’t immediately identified.
Authorities said the deputy involved wasn’t injured. His name wasn’t released.
The State Bureau of Investigation was handling the case.
Jamestown is about 10 miles southwest of Greensboro.