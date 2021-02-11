North Carolina’s judicial branch launched a podcast on Wednesday aimed at building awareness of the branch’s work at a state and local level.
“All Things Judicial” will feature rotating hosts and interviews with judicial figures. The show is available every other Wednesday and can be found on NCcourts.gov.
“Podcasting is an effective communications tool that increases awareness with the public and highlights the impactful work performed in our state’s judicial communities,” said Chief Justice Paul Newby. “To keep content interesting and informative, 'All Things Judicial' will feature rotating guest hosts who will interview subject matter experts and lend a fresh voice to Judicial Branch stories.”
In the first episode, Christine Long, executive director of the state’s human trafficking commission, discussed what the commission does and the impact of human trafficking in North Carolina. Future topics include school justice partnerships, drug treatment courts and jury duty.