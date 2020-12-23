ELIZABETH CITY — Wreaths Across America volunteers laid Christmas wreaths at the gravesites of thousands veterans across the region last weekend including two from Elizabeth City killed in combat on the same day during World War II.
The nationwide organization honors service men and women by placing a wreath on their grave each December. Volunteers laid wreaths at five cemeteries in Elizabeth City.
More than 100 people participated in Saturday’s ceremony at New Hollywood Cemetery. Before the wreath laying began, attendees listened as retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Mark Hugel talked about Wreaths Across America’s three core principles — remember, honor and teach — and told the stories of two local veterans who died the same day during World War II.
“I want to try and fulfill the mission of Wreaths Across America to remember those who have fallen, to honor those who have served and to teach,” Hugel said. “It’s particularly important to teach the young people that are here about the price that is paid for the freedom that we enjoy.’’
According to Hugel, U.S. Navy Ensign Christopher W. Hollowell III and U.S. Army Staff Sergeant James R. Jackson both died in combat on Sept. 15, 1942, and both are buried in New Hollywood Cemetery.
Hollowell was killed during the sinking of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Wasp while Jackson died in a Japanese prisoner of war camp in the Philippines.
While supporting the invasion of Guadalcanal, the Wasp was hit by three torpedoes from a Japanese submarine and later sank. Hollowell was one of 193 sailors killed during the attack on the Wasp.
“At 14:45, the Wasp was dead in the water and a blaze from the aviation gas and the magazines that had been pierced by those three torpedoes,” Hugel said. “Less than an hour later the fires were out of control and the captain ordered ‘Abandon ship.’’’
More than 700 hundred wounded crewmen were then loaded into life rafts over 40 minutes while around 2,000 other Wasp sailors jumped into the water. Several destroyers supporting the Wasp rescued the sailors, Hugel said.
“But almost 200 of the Wasp sailors perished during the attack and one of those sailors, Christopher W. Hollowell III, is buried here in Section C” of the cemetery, Hugel said. “When you are out here placing wreaths today, I encourage you to look for the grave of Ensign C.W. Hollowell III.”
Jackson was stationed in the Philippines when World War II began and became a prisoner of war when American forces surrendered to the Japanese in April 1942.
“The day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Japanese made an amphibious landing on Luzon, the largest island in the Philippines,” Hugel said.
Jackson survived the Bataan Death March that saw almost 70,000 American and Filipino prisoners of war march around 70 miles through the jungle to a Camp O’Donnell, a POW camp. An estimated 2,500 Filipinos and 500 Americans may have died during the march, and another 26,000 Filipinos and 1,500 Americans died later at Camp O’Donnell, one of them Jackson.
“The soldiers were not allowed to have water,” Hugel said. “If they asked or attempted to take a drink they were executed.’’
Jackson later became ill, most likely from dysentery, and also died on Sept. 15, 1942 at age 31. Hugel said Jackson spent his last days in a hospital known in the POW camp known as the “Zero Ward.”
“It was nicknamed the Zero Ward because there was zero likelihood that any of the soldiers that were in that hospital would leave that hospital alive,” Hugel said. “It was for the sickest of the sick. Staff Sergeant James Jackson is buried here New Hollywood Cemetery in the E Section and people placing wreaths in that section should look for James R. Jackson.”
Also during the ceremony veterans and current members of the different branches of the military, accompanied by local Boy Scouts, placed ceremonial wreaths for each of the military branches and for service members listed as POWs and those missing in action. Wreaths were also placed in honor of police, fire and EMS workers.
“It’s a beautiful day to be here to honor our veterans and our fallen heroes,” said Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten, who along with several deputies placed wreaths on graves at the event. “This is an amazing event. The freedoms we enjoy today did not come without a price.’’