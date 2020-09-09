At the start of the spring semester, one of the biggest challenges ECU’s Lifelong Learning Program was working to resolve was parking. But by mid-March, that concern was virtually eliminated.
The coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered primary and secondary schools across the nation and sent college students packing, also closed the gateway to learning for adults, at least temporarily.
The Lifelong Learning Program, which had not hosted a single online course in its nearly 10-year history, was forced to cancel the majority of the classes planned for the remainder of the semester. But about a half dozen courses were repositioned for remote learning, paving the way for an all-virtual format this term.
The program’s fall semester, which began Tuesday, offers a variety of short-term courses and seminars on subjects ranging from investing to Italian conversation and writing to worm farming. Courses on aging and retirement, history and religion, and lifestyle enrichment will explore some of the same topics as before but from a new territory.
“Our program, just like everything everything else, has done a complete 180,” program Coordinator Andrew Ross said, “and looks totally different than it’s ever looked before.”
The program, which served 500 learners through more than 100 courses and events in 2018, made the decision in July to keep its students out of the classroom until at least 2021. Despite removing age restrictions in January 2019 to open courses to groups beyond the 50-and-older crowd, program leaders were concerned that many learners were considered at risk for contracting COVID-19.
“Just due to the demographics that our program serves, keeping our members safe while learning was a huge driving force to us deciding to keep it virtual,” Ross said. “A lot of them felt uncomfortable — and we didn’t feel the most comfortable — having the face-to-face classes with everything currently as it is.”
Still, adapting to a virtual format was not without its challenges. It is true that the move to online was made easier by the fact that there there were no assignments, tests or grades. But the same segment of the population that needed protection from the virus was also statistically less inclined to have the technical savvy needed to view online lectures or participate in class discussions.
What made the transition easier for learner Gwen Lee-Tyson, 71, was the fact that she had already taken “Introduction to the iPad” and “Introduction to Facebook” through the Lifelong Learning Program.
“I am so ‘thumbs’ you wouldn’t believe it,” said Lee-Tyson, a retired teacher who now instructs courses in scrap quilting and soap-making for the program. “Just about every single how to do something technical (class), I’ve taken.”
After in-person classes were canceled in the spring, Lee-Tyson participated in an online seminar on eliminating clutter and joined her current events discussion group online. Later this month, she plans to lead a remote learning workshop on vermiculture (how to raise earthworms).
“I have to really admit I have missed teaching, and if there is another way to reach out, I’m willing to try,” she said. “It’s not the same, but it’s also not the total black out of information and exchange of information that we would have had otherwise.
“You can’t go through something like the coronavirus with all its restrictions without having some sort of electronic connection,” Lee-Tyson said. “… I’m still connected, and I’m very grateful for that.”
When the Lifelong Learning Program began asking participants about a move to virtual instruction, Gloria Schwartz was the first to say yes. It was not only because she missed interacting with members of her memoir writing class but also because she had spent much of her professional career working with computers, even writing training manuals to help other users.
“I really want the program to survive … I want it to keep on going,” said 69-year-old Schwartz, who began with Lifelong Learning in its first year, before she retired from ECU. “I wouldn’t want to lose the program because we can’t offer a class online.”
Not all classes have been able to make the switch. While more than 25 online classes have been scheduled so far this fall, that is about half the number of courses offered during a traditional semester. Russ said creative arts classes such as jewelry making and belly dancing are not meeting this semester. Gardening classes and field trips also have been canceled until COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Russ expects the program will continue to offer some online options, even when learners are able to meet again in person.
“We did have long-term goals and plans to transition into a hybrid (online and in-person) program,” he said. “COVID just kind of sped that up for us.”
Still, Schwartz will be happy to switch off her computer, get out of the house and head back to class. She has found that having something that is technologically interactive is no substitute for human interaction.
“The first time we got together on WebEx, it was like, ‘I’m so glad to at least see your face,’” she said. “You wanted to just hug each other even though you couldn’t.
“I think for a lot of us that are older, there’s so much camaraderie and there’s so much social interaction that we have going. When we go to these new classes, we’re meeting new people. We’re learning something at the same time,” Schwartz said. “All the older people that I talk to, I think it means a lot to them that they’ve got something they can do and rely on.”
Lifelong Learning Program membership, required this semester, is $60 and provides access to every online course the program offers. For more information, visit llp.ecu.edu or call 328-9198.