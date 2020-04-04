ECU expects a financial hit of at least $30 million due to COVID-19 and it’s unlikely federal stimulus dollars will cover the entire amount, the university’s interim chancellor said during Friday’s Board of Trustees meeting.
“The financial impact of this episode is significant, no doubt about it,” said Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson.
“My back of the envelope estimate for the impact on ECU, this would be the net effect or combined revenue loss and increased cost is in the range of $30 million to $35 million.” He reiterated those figures are rough amounts.
About $25 million will be lost revenues with the bulk related to refunding student housing and dining payments, Mitchelson said in a later interview. Another $5 million is a result of increased expenditures, such as paying time and a half to mandatory employees.
“A lot more is at play here, so I think the bottom line on this won’t be known until the dust settles on the CARES Act,” he said. The act is providing $12.6 billion for use by institutions of higher learning nationwide, but it’s unclear what ECU will receive.
The money also will be constrained, and the U.S. Department of Education hasn’t issued guidelines, Mitchelson said. It’s known that half the money must be spent directly on students. The question becomes, can the money be used to reimburse the university for refunding the student housing and dining costs.
“There is still a significant impact left there that we will cope with,” Mitchelson said, but the university will deal with it.
Mitchelson praised faculty, staff and students for quickly adapting to online study and work and for continuing the university’s mission to serve the region.
The university is talking with Vidant Health about using ECU residence halls or perhaps Minges Coliseum to house medical personnel or an overflow of patients, if necessary, Mitchelson said. The state emergency management office and health and human services must inspect the facilities before approval is given. That’s expected next week.
The need depends on how many patients the health system receives and when they come in, he said.
Meeting by phone, the board skipped reports from Thursday’s committee meetings but approved several recommendations the panels made, including the conferral of degrees to this spring’s graduates.
It’s estimated there will be more than 4,100 spring 2020 graduates including 3,068 undergraduates; 828 graduate students; 119 professional-level graduates, including doctoral candidates; 64 medical doctors; and 52 dentists.
The board also approved recommendations from the following committees:
- Audit and ethics: amending the university’s Notice of Nondiscrimination and Affirmative Action Policy to state that the protected class defined as veterans will include “relationship or association with a protected veteran; or Active Duty or National Guard service.”
- Athletics and Advancement: Seven current members re-elected and eight new members were elected to the Board of Visitors. The total number of members is 51.
Also during Friday’s meeting, UNC Board of Governors member David Powers reported the body is scheduled to appoint a new ECU trustee at its April 17 meeting.
Two seats were vacated earlier this year by Phil Lewis and Robert Moore following allegations they offered financial aid and other support to a woman they believed was running for Student Government Association president.
The Board of Governors will be filling Lewis’ seat. The General Assembly, which is scheduled to begin its short session on April 28, will appoint Moore’s replacement.
Mitchelson also shared part of a letter he wrote that included a special message to graduating seniors.
“It’s certainly not easy for Pirates to stay apart but that’s exactly what this pandemic has forced us to do,” he said
“I am especially proud of the Class of 2020. They have been brilliant is so many ways but the past few months have revealed just how resilient and gritty this generation of Pirates really is. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”
Many popular athletic and cultural events and end-of-year rituals will be missed because the university had to shut down, he said.
“These things we cherish were stolen by a virus that we have little control over. We are all feeling a little violated … by this intruder,” Mitchelson said. “This university will forever remember the Class of 2020 as its most adaptive, its most resilient and its most patient. Given my experiences in life, these are very good attributes and can only spell success for this outstanding class.”
The trustees concluded the meeting by adopting a resolution that “acknowledges and celebrates the pure Pirate Spirit of the students, faculty and staff of East Carolina University” and thanked faculty and students for their “positivity and high morale” during the transition to online learning.
The resolution also commended “the Brody School of Medicine and School of Dental Medicine’s for their unwavering commitment to the people of the State of North Carolina during the COVID-19 pandemic.”