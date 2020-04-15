Questions about stimulus payments, not tax returns, are what one local tax preparer is answering in the lead-up to Tax Day.
People want to know when they will receive their check, if they need to make changes to their current tax filings and if it will count against any refund they will receive next year, said John Mitchell, senior tax preparer with Express Tax Returns.
“People are calling my office saying, ‘Am I eligible for (stimulus payments) and why haven’t I got it,’” Mitchell said.
When the novel coronavirus struck the United States in March and tens of thousands of people began losing their jobs because of business closures, a $2 trillion economic stimulus package was passed that included money — called Economic Impact Payments — that will go to most Americans. Single adults with adjusted gross incomes of $75,000 or less will receive a one-time check for $1,200. Married couples who file jointly and who earn less than $150,000 will receive $2,400. Families with children under age 17 will receive an additional $500 for each child.
Smaller stimulus checks will go to individuals earning higher salaries.
The checks will go to individuals who filed 2018 and 2019 tax returns along with eligible retirees and recipients of Social Security, Railroad Retirement, disability or veterans’ benefits and taxpayers who do not normally have to file a tax return. This includes people who have no income or whose entire income comes from certain benefit programs, such as Supplemental Security Income.
Individuals who have given direct deposit information to the IRS will be the first to receive the payment, beginning this week.
The IRS is scheduled to have a “Get My Payment” app running by week’s end, according to IRS.gov, so individuals can track when they will receive the money.
Mitchell said people have asked if the stimulus payment will be taxed or taken out of any refund they may receive. The answer is no, he said. It’s similar to a refundable credit, like the earned income tax credit, and taxes won’t be owed next year.
“In 2021, when we are doing 2020 taxes, there will be a form the IRS develops and it will say, ‘Did you get the stimulus check?’ and it’s going to have no effect on whatever your refund will be,” Mitchell said. “It’s not going to keep you from getting the refund you are due.”
While the final days leading up to Tax Day are typically busy, Mitchell’s office is closed this year because he and the other two tax preparers are 65 or older. He spent Tuesday driving to the homes of older, longtime clients to pick up their paperwork so they don’t have to venture out in public.
Last month, the deadline for filing federal and state income tax returns was extended to July 15. The federal extension eliminated all interest and penalties.
In North Carolina, no penalties will be charged for those filing and paying after April 15. However, the department cannot offer relief from interest charged to filings after April 15 unless state law is changed.
The N.C. House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic Support Working Group on Tuesday approved a draft bill that will waive interest on state income tax until July 15. The bill is expected to be included in a larger response package the General Assembly will consider when it returns on April 28 for its short session.
Mitchell said the bulk of his work comes earlier in the year from people who want to get a loan or advance against their tax refund. March and April bring “the next wave,” of people who may owe taxes or who may be due a refund, he said.
The tax preparation industry already was undergoing changes brought about by tax reforms approved in 2018 that doubled the standard deduction.
“You decreased the number of people with an itemized deduction, schedule A, that reduction was dramatic,” Mitchell said. “People who needed the assistance of a tax preparer, to help them navigate through itemized deductions, they don’t need a tax preparer now.”
More people are using electronic filing options or are taking advantage of no- and low-cost filing options available to senior citizens.
Mitchell said industry reporting shows that this year the tax industry as a whole was down by about 6 percent because people were either slow in collecting their tax information or were using an alternative preparation service.
“The volume was down but it’s not going to be an incredible amount of people who say, ‘Oh I don’t have to do this until July 15 because they extended the deadline. They were already, with their bookkeeping and all that other stuff, used to an April 15 (deadline),” he said.
Among his clients, the few who are seeking extensions include employees of Vidant Health who have seen their work hours increased.
“They are putting a lot of people on 12-hour shifts. A lot who may have made an appointment are saying, ‘I just worked 12 hours last night, I can’t come by,’” Mitchell said.
The delayed tax filing will mainly help businesses because they can wait to make payments on items like payroll tax withholdings, he said.
“They don’t have to make them in April, or May or June. They will have to make them eventually ... but it was a method to try and keep their doors open. They won’t go out of business because of payroll taxes,” Mitchell said.