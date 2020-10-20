Greenville City Council members on Monday asked whether a proposed street mural would properly address ongoing racial concerns or promote more community discord.
Mayor P.J. Connelly said the proposal to paint “Black Lives Do Matter” along a two-block section of First Street is “almost like putting a Band-Aid on a gaping wound,” and the proposal was a “quick push” to do something instead of creating a lasting effort to highlight black artists.
“You say it’s just a Band-Aid for a gaping wound, but we have got to start with a Band-Aid. There is a lot of work that has to come after that,” said Holly Garriott, executive director of the Pitt Council Arts Council at Emerge, which oversees the city’s public arts program.
Since early summer a coalition of local artists and community members have tried to secure city permission to paint a street mural similar to the “Black Lives Matter” murals that have been painted in cities across the United States and in nearby Winterville. The murals were created in the aftermath of protests over the death of George Floyd and other black men and women at the hands of police.
The Greenville project has encountered several hurdles, including the city council voting in August to give itself final approval on all public arts projects on city property then voting earlier this month on implementing a two-month approval process.
After hearing the presentations on the street mural and two other projects, the council unanimously voted to continue the items until Nov. 9.
Garriott said the Black Lives Do Matter project will involve 18 artists, assisted by high school students, painting different images in each letter.
Garriott said the artists involved in the project have made many concessions to address city concerns.
The artists will work up to 12 hours in a single day to limit the closure of First Street, she said.
Designers reduced the size of the letters and will paint them in the eastbound parking lanes so the westbound lane can remain open while work is ongoing. The 20-foot letters will not interfere with medians, crosswalks, intersections or turn lanes, she said. A friction additive will be added to the paint to increase safety.
The artists also added the word “do” to the phrase to make it clear the project isn’t connected to the Black Lives Matter organization, she said.
Councilwoman Rose Glover expressed disappointment that the Black Lives Do Matter street mural will be a temporary installation because the two-block section of First Street where it will be displayed is scheduled to be repaved in early 2021.
“We are asking these artists, these kids, to come and do this mural but in March '21 it will be paved over,” Glover said. She asked why the mural couldn’t be repainted once the paving was complete.
“It really bothers me, it puts a bad taste in my mouth,” Glover said.
Councilmen Will Bell and William Litchfield questioned why no black artist has had a public art piece the 14-year history of the city’s public arts program.
Garriott said black artists have had projects on private property but not city-owned project.
“It speaks to what is happening right now. All our eyes are being opened to part of our community that has not been represented, that has not been listened to,” Garriott said. Art gives individuals from underrepresented communities space to communicate peacefully, she said.
“The Arts Council is just one of many institutions who have been faced with this realization that we are not including all our community," she said. "As the civic arts facilitator for the city of Greenville, that’s our job to bring that to the acknowledgment of you to make this change."
It allows the arts council and city to hold up a mirror and say they can do a better job, she said.
Connelly asked Garriott if she had received negative comments about the proposal. Garriott said no one has talked to her directly but an online survey sponsored by the arts council gathered some negative feedback.
She countered that a petition created by NC Civil supported the mural has garnered 1,110 signatures.
Connelly said he’s received many negative comments about the proposal along with positive ones.
“When you brought up peaceful, I wanted to make sure you understand that there are other people who are not happy with this project, as well,” the mayor said.
“My hope is they will be peaceful,” Garriott said. People upset with the project should use words and engage in conversation, she said.
“This is a family-friendly, peaceful painting of four words that have nothing to do with an organization, but four words conveying how so many in our community truly feel,” Garriott said. “If someone is not peaceful it’s not a reflection of these artists, it’s not a reflection of public art.”
Glover said she received nasty calls and emails from individuals opposing the street mural all day Monday.
“After hearing it will only be there six months, maybe they’ll be OK,” she said.
The two other art projects presented Monday were a three-panel mural entitled “Bubbles” that will be installed on the Cotanche Street side of the Fourth Street Parking Garage and a project that involves wrapping traffic signal boxes at the intersections of Evans and Fifth streets, Cotanche and Fifth streets and Cotanche Street and Reade Circle in vinyl wraps with abstract prints.
Connelly questioned if brightly colored abstract designs proposed for the traffic signal boxes might be mistaken for graffiti. He wondered if signage could be added so someone from out of town would recognize it as an art project.
Holly said the boxes will be labeled.
Also during Monday’s meeting:
- Wildwood Park was unanimously approved as the official name for the new park being developed along the Tar River.
- A rental assistance program to support small business incubation was unanimously approved.
- The creation of standards for agricultural master plan communities was unanimously approved.
- Professional services contract with the firms that will design the new community pool and Eppes Recreation Center renovations were unanimously approved.
- No one spoke at a public hearing on request to approve the issuance of multifamily housing revenue bonds in support of affordable housing development. Because it’s a public hearing, the council will reconvene at 6 p.m. Wednesday to vote on the request.