Pitt County residents could see real property values increase by as much as 30 percent when they receive revaluation notices this week, tax officials said, as a result of a strong real estate market.
Tax administrators recently completed the assessment of more than 74,000 properties countywide as part of the 2020 revaluation, a process that takes place every four years. Property owners should expect to see revaluation notices by Saturday, Tax Adminstrator Sam Croom said.
“These market conditions show that supply is limited and demand is high for people to come into Pitt County. It also shows that people who’ve invested in Pitt County with their homes and purchased homes in Pitt County are realizing increase in values,” Croom said.
Revaluation is the process of updating the value of all real property within the county — residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial — to equalize the tax burden among all classes of property, according to the tax administration office. The reappraisals are based on market conditions — prices achieved at actual sales of real estate are applied to similar proprerties in the market.
Reappraisals are conducted by accessors who work for Pitt County, not an outside company, and each appraiser is certified by the North Carolina Department of Revenue. The revaluations are done every four years as market conditions change constantly. After this year, the next revaluation is scheduled for 2024. Revaluations are required by state law.
Sellers’ market
The county’s residential real estate market is especially strong, officials said, an indicator that demand for housing is high and supply is low. One area in particular that has seen growth is southern Pitt County near Chicod and Black Jack, Croom said.
“The citizens of Pitt County determine what the market is,” he said. “When people decide for whatever reason that they want to live in the Chicod area, then they start buying property there. They start building and then we see a new market emerge. Our job is to analyze that market and to appraise that market so we treat them exactly the same as we treat everybody else in the county,” Croom said.
Expected growth also is considered, he said. A large satellite annexation and rezoning by the City of Greenville to allow dense development at Hudson’s Crossroads Road and Mills Road is expected to host nearly 600 single-family homes, for instance. Croom said tax officials must factor in how the emerging market will effect overall property values in the area.
Other areas of the county are growing as well, according to Croom, and inventory levels, meaning the availability of homes on the market for sale, have seen a steep decline as compared to previous years.
In 2016, the total real estate inventory in the market would would take about 8.2 months to sell. Now, the turnover rate it about 1.7 months. Additionally, the number of days an average home spends on the market has decreased from about 95 days in 2016 to 14 days in 2019.
Croom added that once homes get listed, they are snatched up pretty quickly. “Many of these properties are coming on market with multiple offers and these homes are being sold within days of coming on the market,” he said.
Home prices have also increased from 2015 to 2019, with median prices going from $139,000 to $165,200.
Homes valued at $149,900 or below accounted for 44.6 percent of single-family homes in 2019 while homes priced between $150,000-$249,900 accounted for 39.21 percent.
Homes valued at $250,000 to $349,900 accounted for 11.15 percent and homes over $350,000 accounted for 5.04 percent.
Currently, more than 181,000 people live in Pitt County, an increase of more than 40 percent in the last 30 years, according to the county tax office.
Croom and his staff have appraised approximately 74,631 pieces of property in 956 neighborhoods, he said.
Taxes rate changes
An increase in property values does not necessarily mean an increase in property taxes. That depends on the the tax rate, Deputy County Manager Brian Barnett said.
Pitt County Board of Commissioners as well as the Greenville City Council and the county’s other municipal governing boards set tax rates annually based upon their budgetary requirements, he said.
“The overall county property tax rate is 72.1 cents per $100, and depending on the location of the property there may be other property taxes imposed on the property including city or town tax, EMS tax, fire district tax, and industrial development tax,” Barnett said.
“As staff, it is our job to develop a budget that meets the priorities of the Board of Commissioners, and part of that process is to recommend tax rates to generate the revenue needed to achieve those priorities,” Barnett said.
County and municipal boards often lower tax rates when property values rise, setting a revenue neutral rate that generates the same level of income for local governments to pay for public services.
“At this time, there is not a way to accurately say if a property owner’s taxes will increase or decrease since we have not received departmental budget requests to develop a budget,” Barnett said.
According Croom’s presentation at the Feb. 3 commissioner’s meeting, 80 percent of all property will increase somewhat, but at this point there isn’t enough information to determine actual tax rates or tax bill increases or decreases, Barnett said.
“What I can tell you is market value for homes has increased significantly since the last revaluation in 2016. This is a positive economic indicator for Pitt County,” Barnett said.
Appeals process
County and municipal governments set tax rates as part of the fiscal year budgeting process which is underway now in most places. New tax rates and assessments would begin after June 30.
Croom said that inserts will be provided in revaluation notices explaining next steps property owners may take if they have questions or don’t think their property valuation is accurate.
He anticipates most matters will be addressed by an upcoming informal appeals process and encourages those with questions to call 252-902-3390 to schedule an appointment with the tax assessor or to visit the county’s website at pittcountync.gov/depts/taxadmin.
The informal hearings are expected to be sometime in April.
On the county’s website, a six-minute video provides a comprehensive overview of the revaluation process.
“We want to be transparent and hopefully though this process, we can build trust between the tax office staff, the tax office and our citizens,” Croom said.