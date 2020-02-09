Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE AFFECTING PITT COUNTY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES WHEN PEOPLE TRY TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. STAY TUNED TO DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO...LOCAL RADIO...MEDIA OR CABLE TV. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.5 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 18.3 FEET BY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 19.0 FEET...SECONDARY ROADS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER ARE FLOODED. INUNDATES PORTIONS OF PITT-GREENVILLE AIRPORT. WATER REACHES A FEW HOMES NEAR THE RIVER. MOST OF RIVER DRIVE, IN GREENVILLE, FLOODS ALONG WITH THE STREETS IN RIVERWALK TOWNHOMES. && FLD OBSERVED FORECAST 8PM LOCATION STG STG DAY TIME MON TUE WED GREENVILLE 13 14.5 SUN 08 PM 15.5 16.4 17.4