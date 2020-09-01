Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Pitt County over the weekend along with more than 100 positive cases a day over the last week as the county’s infection rate neared seven for every 1,000 people.
Public Health Director John Silvernail told the Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Monday that 37 percent of the case total in the county in among people ages 18-24.
“The past two weeks has seen a rapid growth of cases in Pitt County most largely tied to our college age population,” Silvernail said during a called meeting.
The data Silvernail presented was based on 3,490 cases, the number as of early Monday when he prepared his report. Thirty-nine new cases were reported by 11 a.m., bringing the total to 3,529.
He calculated that 1.9 percent of the county’s population has now been diagnosed with the disease. It’s an underestimate that includes only diagnosed cases, not people who have had the virus but were never tested.
There are now at least 6.7 cases per 1,000 people based on confirmed cases, Silvernail said. Previously the case count hovered around three per 1,000. He attributed the doubling to college students returning.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday confirmed two more women died in Pitt County as a result of the virus, bringing the total to 19. One woman died on Aug. 18, the other on Aug. 22. Both were older than 75. Silvernail said the fatality rate is about half a percent.
“People ask, how does that compare to the influenza rate? In general, the global influenza case fatality rate is reported at 0.1 percent. At this point in time COVID is about 5 times as lethal as influenza is during a typical flu season,” Silvernail said.
“The good news, if we take a pessimist versus optimist point of view, is while we have had 0.5 percent of our cases die, 99.5 percent of our cases have survived COVID infection,” he said.
DHHS data shows Pitt County had a total of 763 positive cases reported between Aug. 25-31, averaging to 109 cases a day over the last week. A total of 114 new cases were reported Sunday, 147 on Saturday, 141 on Friday and 154 on Thursday. More than 14 percent of recent tests have been positive, data showed.
Silvernail said ECU planned to test about 800 students who are still living on campus on Monday and today. “We will see, certainly, a number of positives come out of that,” he said.
ECU’s online COVID-19 dashboard reported the school had 971 positive cases as of Saturday. There are have been 938 student cases and 33 employee cases. A total of 247 students and employees have recovered.
Nurses with the health department also were at the Pitt County Detention Center Monday providing voluntary testings to detainees living in cell blocks A and B, which saw two guards and nine detainees diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier.
Silvernail’s told Commissioner Ann Floyd-Huggins it’s possible a detainee brought it in after returning from a court hearing or an outside medical visit. It’s also possible that an asymptotic employee brought it in, he said.
A question was then raised about sheriff’s office employees wearing face masks on site. Staff was not consistently wearing face masks initially. County Manager Scott Elliott said once the commissioners approved a policy requiring staff and members of the public to wear mask in county-owned facilities, the sheriff now requires her employees to wear a mask.
Silvernail said there are no signs that COVID-19 is being transmitted between students, faculty and staff in Pitt County public schools, even though he recommended the system switch to online only classes for a month to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The Pitt County Board of Education voted Thursday to continue with in-person instruction. The school system on Friday reported it has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and staff. The system had four cases the previous week.
“We have not identified ongoing transmission in a Pitt County school at this time,” Silvernail said.
Silvernail said he provided a written statement recommending the temporary move when the school board solicited his opinion. He will continue to work closely with Superintendent Ethan Lenker and other school officials going forward, he said.
“The Board of Education is tasked with deciding what they think is in the best interest of their students, faculty and staff and chose not to follow my recommendation,” Silvernail said. “There is not a schism with myself and Dr. Lenker or myself and the board of education. I work closely with them to promote and protect the health of our Pitt County students, faculty and staff.”