Janie Hiers could not go to see granddaughter Montasia Foreman receive her diploma from J.H. Rose High School on Wednesday. So when the ceremony was over, Foreman took the diploma and went to see her grandmother.
Standing outside MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center in her blue cap and gown, Foreman held her diploma up to the glass for her grandmother to see.
“She’s the only grandmother I’ve got left, and I’ve got to cherish every minute I have with her,” Foreman said. “So I made it my goal to go see her in my cap and gown, diploma in hand to see her smile.”
Restrictions on visits at nursing homes continue across the state to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Also due to COVID-19, attendance at Pitt County Schools graduations is limited to two guests per graduate.
“She was definitely going to go (to the graduation ceremony),” Foreman said of plans she and her grandmother had made prior to the pandemic. “We have been talking about this day since as long as I can remember.”
But Wednesday’s ceremony was different than the one they had discussed. Unlike traditional Pitt County public schools graduation ceremonies at ECU’s Minges Coliseum, the outdoor ceremonies included face masks and requirements for graduates to remain 6 feet apart. Rose, D.H. Conley and South Central, the county’s three largest high schools, are dividing graduates between two ceremonies to limit the number of people at each graduation.
“The majority of my friends were at the second ceremony,” said Foreman, who attended with half of the school’s 357 graduates at 8 a.m. on the school’s football field. “I did watch their ceremony live, and they watched my ceremony.”
Students, even those selected to give commencement addresses, were allowed to attend one ceremony only. Rose salutatorian Greg Kuhn spoke at the early ceremony, congratulating fellow graduates for finishing the race successfully.
“That is why we’re all sitting here today, to enjoy a token of achievement that no virus, no stay-at-home order and no social distancing can take away from us,” he said.
Speaking at the second ceremony, valedictorian Braeden White addressed students as “the quarantined Class of 2020” and expressed relief that graduation did not take place over Zoom.
Later in his speech, White’s remarks seemed more pointed toward recent headlines of racial tensions and rioting than the pandemic, though he did not mention specific incidents.
“We are no longer in a place where words are enough,” White said. “Individuals must commit to seeing each other, listening to each other, learning from each other, praying for each other and supporting each other as fellow human beings. By judging each other based on work and content of character rather than looks or presumptions, we have the ability to do our part to ensure that tragedies of both the past and the present are not repeated in the future. This can be the legacy that we provide.”
Overall, Rose’s two ceremonies and a third held Wednesday at North Pitt High School proceeded without incident, though the audio portion of Rose’s earlier ceremony was disrupted by music from a radio station.
“Our ceremony may not be perfect,” the school system posted on social media in response to complaints about sound. “But it is a beautiful tribute to the accomplishments of our students.”
North Pitt High School valedictorian Jacob James told fellow graduates that a ceremony on the school’s football field was not what any of them had envisioned.
“We pictured ourselves receiving a diploma from Dr. (Lionel) Kato (former North Pitt principal) in Minges Coliseum, glancing in the audience to see a group of 12 of the people that meant the most to us,” James said, referring to the 12 guests that could have come to the Minges ceremony.
“If the past has taught us anything about the future, it is that it is uncertain,” he said. “However, in this far from clear future that we will journey into after leaving here today, we can all find comfort in knowing that it will all turn out right.”
North Pitt Principal Maurice Harris said the students’ experience of having been unable to return to the classroom to complete the last two months of the spring semester “has served as a lesson in determination, patience and grace.”
Assistant Principal Willie Joyner, who became the first person in the county to test positive for COVID-19 in March, called out the names of each of North Pitt’s 196 graduates.
As of Wednesday, 317 cases of the virus had been reported in the county, which has recorded 208 recoveries and two deaths.
Foreman was glad to see that graduation was not a casualty of the virus. After hearing about cancellations of graduations at schools in other areas, she had worried that her ceremony might not take place, at least not in person.
“I was waiting for that email that we would get that said graduation was canceled, but I’m so glad that email never came,” she said. “It was very special. It just felt great to be able to walk across the stage in front of my parents and grab my diploma.”
She believes that in years to come the story of her graduation ceremony and trip to show her diploma to her grandmother will be things she tells her grandchildren.
“I will tell them to cherish what you have,” she said. “I would tell them to go out and try new things and enjoy the little things while you can.”