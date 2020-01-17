East Carolina University is unique and the next chancellor needs to understand and appreciate what makes it stand apart.
That was the message officials received during a Wednesday listening session geared toward ECU's student body
East Carolina University’s Chancellor Search Committee has been meeting with a variety of groups, including faculty, staff, alumni and students to get a sense of what characteristics are most important for the institution's next leader.
Hunter Whittington, student and director of local and state affairs for SGA, said he would like the next chancellor to have a connection to eastern North Carolina, adding he hopes the next chancellor understands ECU’s mission, what the university brings to the region and how the university supports thousands across the state economically.
ECU brings in students who may have not had the opportunity to attend college due to economic background, lack of opportunity, grades or SAT scores, which the next chancellor should understand, Whittington said.
“We (ECU) give them a shot and I think that is something you really cannot understand until you’ve experienced what it’s like to be a Pirate or at least part of this region," he said. "The difficulties and struggles we face, so I really think someone who has at least some tie to this region is really crucial for our next chancellor."
Matthew Miller said ECU should not be treated like other universities.
“So, one thing that I constantly hear is ‘This is the normal thing’, ‘This is what everyone else is doing’ and I think sometimes we lose track that ECU is just a unique, individual university," Miller said. "It needs to be treated as unique sometimes, not just what everyone else does. We’re not (N.C.) State, we’re not (UNC-Chapel Hill), we’re ECU. We’re proud to be ECU."
Chequita Brooks, a Ph.D. candidate in the Biology Department, said points of pride at ECU are the Brody School of Medicine and the dental school. She said ECU could work harder to support researchers, as many graduate students struggle to get funding. Small grants would help students with institutional support, she said.
Brooks said she believes that educational credentials are important for the next chancellor. Administrative experience, along with experience working in a leadership position in academia also are important, she said..
“In terms of leadership experience, I think that it would be, at least in my opinion, really great if this person has a marked dedication to diversity,” Brooks said.
Jahad Carter echoed her thoughts, saying that his top priorities are someone who focuses on education and embraces diversity.
In order for ECU to change and rebrand, Carter said new perspectives are needed.
“Maybe it’s best to be given the opportunity to consider a chancellor who’s either a woman or a person of color or maybe even a woman of color as chancellor,” Carter said.
The next chancellor should invest more into the Office of Equity and Diversity and Title IX at ECU, he said.
“I think we also need a chancellor who takes sexual assault and aggravated assault on this campus more serious,” Carter said.
Camryn Grissom said the three qualities she would like to see in the next chancellor are the ability to delegate, honesty with the administration and students and intuition.
“It’s (ECU) not like any other university and we need to make that known that we’re unique and the next chancellor needs to be the one to have the intuition to make us stand out more and make us the university that everybody wants to go to,” Grissom said.
Haley Creef said it’s important the next chancellor focuses on the community. She said she believes it’s important that the citizens of Pitt County view ECU in a positive light as they attend football games and many ECU-related events.
“I grew up in Greenville so I kind of have the unique perspective of being from Greenville and then going to ECU as a student," Creef said. "And so I really think it’s important that the next chancellor emphasizes community."