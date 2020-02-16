WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College will hold an information session on March 2 to share details on the Mayne Pharma Scholars Program with current college students and Pitt County high school seniors.
The session, which also is open to students’ parents and family members, will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Walter & Marie Williams Building’s Joyner Auditorium. Dinner from Chick-fil-A will be provided to attendees.
The Mayne Pharma Scholars Program (MPSP) was established last year through a partnership between PCC, Mayne Pharma, Pitt County Schools and the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce. It is designed to guide high-potential, STEM-focused students toward pharmaceutical careers, particularly with Mayne Pharma.
To be considered for MPSP participation, students must submit a PCC scholarship application by April 1, along with high school and/or college transcripts and Career Readiness Certificate (or ACT) scores. Fifteen applicants will be chosen as semifinalists and invited to interview and submit a letter of recommendation from one of their teachers.
At the conclusion of the selection process, eight students will receive scholarships from Mayne Pharma that cover tuition, fees and books (up to $8,000 per student) to attend PCC five consecutive semesters for an associate degree in biotechnology.
PCC Biotechnology Department Chairwoman Christy Weeks said Pitt recently added new pharma-focused courses to its biotechnology curriculum based on feedback the college received from local pharmaceutical employers.
“By collaborating with local pharmaceutical industries, we can be certain our biotechnology students are becoming skilled at laboratory methods they’ll need to master in order to be effective quality control lab analysts,” Weeks said. “The Mayne Pharma Scholars Program is verification that PCC is producing quality biotechnology graduates ready for work in the local pharma industry.”
In addition to scholarships, MPMS participants can take part in a paid, full-time internship at Mayne Pharma during the summer between their first and second year of college. They also can participate in a part-time, paid internship during their second year of school.
“So far, the Mayne Pharma Scholars program has been very successful,” Weeks said. “We have one student who has already graduated and is currently loving her new career as a full-time Mayne Pharma employee.
“We have another student who has already begun her internship this semester and is really enjoying it,” she said. “And the remaining five scholars from the original group of seven will begin their internships this summer.”
For more details on PCC’s biotechnology curriculum and next month’s information session, contact Weeks at 493-7861 or cweeks@email.pittcc.edu.
Orchestra to present Black Composers Concert
The PCC Symphony Orchestra will celebrate Black History Month Feb. 25 with its 5th Annual Black Composers Concert at Greenville’s Koinonia Christian Center.
The concert, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 7 p.m. and feature the orchestra performing works by Florence Price, William Grant Still, Cab Calloway, Scott Joplin and Beethoven. It will conclude with a stirring rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” that features choirs from PCC, the community, and D.H. Conley and J.H. Rose high schools.
Though there is no charge for admission to the program, which will also feature a pair of Pitt County Early College High School singing groups, donations will be accepted to support future PCC Music Department events.
For additional details, contact PCC Music and Drama Coordinator R. Michael Stephenson at 493-7493 or rstephenson@email.pittcc.edu.
Small Business Center resumes ‘Lunch-N-Learn’ Series
The PCC Small Business Center has teamed with the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce and Evolve, Inc., this spring on a series of free seminars that offer small business owners tips for growing and marketing their services.
The four-part “Lunch-N-Learn” series kicked off on Feb. 12 with a presentation on how brands are built around purpose and how businesses can develop and tell their stories properly to engage customers.
The series resumes on Feb. 26 with a presentation on the competitive edge that marketers gain from using eye-tracking software in web development and package design for retail environments. Evolve President Will Daugherty and lead developer Jon Carico will explain how eye-tracking software can help marketers anticipate how customers will react and receive their advertising efforts before they are released to the market.
The final two installments will focus on small business owners using artificial intelligence and machine learning to get the most out of consumer data they’ve collected (or can collect) on March 25 and details on the fast-moving hemp market on April 1.
All “Lunch-N-Learn” events take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Greenville. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch to the presentations or be prepared to purchase it at their own expense from a limited Villedge menu.
For more information, contact PCC Small Business Center Director Jim Ensor at 493-7541 or visit https://www.ncsbc.net/center.aspx?center=75380.
College offers short-term advanced manufacturing training
PCC will offer a short-term training series next month to prepare students for jobs available in advanced manufacturing.
Scheduled to run March 3-26, the Advanced Manufacturing Institute (AMI) includes training in manufacturing concepts, problem-solving, OSHA 10, math for manufacturing, working smart, and Lean/Six Yellow Belt certification. Classes will be held at PCC’s Greenville Center Annex, 550 Dexter Street, Tuesday through Thursday each week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Students must sign up by Feb. 26 and pay a $180-registration fee in order to participate in AMI. Completion of National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC) testing also is required.
For those who do not have NCRC scores, PCC offers the test through its Continuing Education and Workforce Development Department. More information is available by calling 493-7885 or visiting rampeast.com. Sponsorship information is available at NCWorks Career Centers.