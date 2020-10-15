More than 1,000 of the county’s public schools ‘students could be shut out of classes next month unless they can show they have met state immunization requirements.
An executive order extending proof-of-immunization deadlines for students across the state is set to expire on Oct. 30. Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said that as of Oct. 8, nearly 1,400 students were not in compliance with the requirement.
A state law mandating proof of required immunizations within 30 days of a student’s first day of school is nothing new. At issue this year is whether or not remote learners will be barred from receiving instruction until they meet requirements.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ N.C. Immunization Branch, students without documentation “shall be excluded from school (including in-person and remote learning) until compliant with the requirements.”
School officials said documents regarding the extension of proof-of-immunization deadlines, sent to schools in August, made no mention of excluding from school the virtual learners who were not in compliance.
PCS Director of Student Services Karen Harrington said the district is seeking clarification from the state.
“We are currently working with state officials to determine whether schools will, in fact, be required to withhold instruction, including virtual instruction, from students until proper health assessment (kindergarten) and/or immunization (grades K, 7, 12) documentation is received,” she said.
Harrington said, in a typical year, students suspended due to immunizations are allowed continued access to education.
Last school year, students not meeting the deadline for required immunizations were placed on medical suspension. Not a disciplinary action, the suspension allows students to make up their assignments or missed work.
“The school system gets a bad rap for this, but our state law says if we don’t have record of it (proof of immunization) already being received …. they would not be allowed to continue with school,” Harrington said in a videotaped interview with Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County.
She said people might be surprised the immunization requirement extends to full-time virtual learners, which account for about 11,300 of the county’s estimated 23,100 students. But Harrington said the state’s immunization requirements were not designed for school attendance “but the health and safety of our entire community.”
“Even though they’re not coming into the school, they are going other places,” she said. “The state is still requiring them.”
Johnson said more students appear to be out of compliance with state immunization requirements this year than in 2019.
“(We) are still optimistic that large numbers of those students have received vaccinations and have simply not yet shared with their schools, especially our 100% virtual learners,” she said.
Gov. Roy Cooper in August extended the deadline for proof of immunization and health assessment documentation, citing that some closures related to the pandemic caused families to delay seeking routine medical care.
Dr. Kimberly Hardy, director of nursing at Pitt County Health Department, said the department has organized immunization clinics this month because COVID-19 decreased access to immunizations. She said parents should not avoid taking their children to their pediatricians due to the virus, explaining that physicians’ offices are taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“The viruses and bacteria that cause vaccine-preventable illnesses and death, they still exist,” Hardy told Parents for Public Schools. “COVID-19 is probably the best example we could use today that would hopefully prompt us not only get vaccinated but get vaccinated on time.
“In 2020, I think all of us have come to realize that communicable disease is certainly a threat to our health,” she said. “COVID-19, the pandemic we’re currently in, is a prime example of why immunizations are critical.”
North Carolina requires children entering kindergarten to have a health assessment as well as vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, haemophilus influenzae type B; Hepatitis B, varicella (chickenpox) and pneumococcal conjugate.
In addition, there is a vaccination requirement for meningococcal conjugate for students entering seventh grade. A requirement for second dose of that vaccine recently was added for high school seniors.
“That is new this year, and that will throw so many parents off,” Hardy said.
State law prohibits children from attending school — including public, private or religious — or a child care facility unless they have received all immunizations required for their age.
Johnson said the school system began a year ago working with the Health Department, Vidant Medical Center and several community organizations to create an immunization awareness campaign. But schools were closed due to the pandemic shortly after the campaign kickoff, prompting the district to rely on social media and emails to remind parents of the requirements.
“We are all working hard to make sure all students continue to have proper immunizations,” Johnson said, “as the general health and well-being of the community depends on it.”
The Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle, will host drive-through immunization clinics for middle school and high school students from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Oct. 19, 21, 26 and 28. Appointments are required. Call 902-2300.