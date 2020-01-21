Martin Luther King Jr. Day meant a day off from classes or work for most people. But for approximately 250 students at East Carolina University, the national holiday acted as motivation to help others the Greenville community.
The university’s annual MLK Day of Service sent Pirates across the city and county to tackle a variety of volunteer tasks — from weeding in the community garden to sorting items for the local food pantry.
The day started on Monday morning, as students were welcomed into the new student center for a breakfast provided by the Ledonia Wright Cultural Center.
“MLK is not only an icon for the African American community, he is an icon for America in what perseverance and the desire for equity can bring — the desire to know what’s right and put your life on the line to get it — and he paid the ultimate price to make things better for a lot of people,” said Shaun Simon, the associate director of the cultural center.
Following breakfast, participants heard about the importance of following in King’s footsteps when it comes to service and acts of love.
Maya Pittman, a staff counselor and the coordinator of outreach and intercultural services for ECU’s Center for Counseling and Student Development, told the students events like Monday’s are important when it comes to becoming a part of the larger community.
“One of the things that I have found is that the easiest way to get into a community and show love to that place, establish connection and relationships, is through service,” Pittman said.
Pittman discussed five different love languages: physical touch, words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts and acts of service. She encouraged students to remember these languages wherever they ended up serving.
“When you think about all these love languages, acts of service is the most selfless love language of them all,” Pittman said. “So, when you are interacting, when you go out into the community and you recognize that there are people whose needs you are filling, understand you have to show them love in a way that they understand it, not the way that you understand it.”
Pittman also stressed the importance of keeping this service work up throughout the rest of their college career and throughout the rest of their life.
“Dr. King says life’s most persistent and urgent question is. ‘What are you doing for others?’ As you go out today, know that you are doing something not for yourself but for others,” she said.
Students split up into groups depending on which service site they were headed to for the day. According to Alex Dennis, the assistant director of ECU’s Center for Leadership & Civic Engagement and the organizer of the event, there were 13 different sites that students could choose from, including the Ronald McDonald House, Community Crossroads Shelter, MacGregor Downs Health & Rehab, the Food Bank of Central & Eastern N.C., ECU’s Purple Pantry, the RHA Howell center, the Boys & Girls Club, Stop Human Trafficking Now, Goodwill Community Foundation, the community garden, Oak Haven Assisted Living, the American Cancer Society McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge and Brookdale Assisted Living.
The acts of service each group provided ranged from playing bingo with assisted living residents to organizing clothing and other donations for nonprofit organizations, to packaging 35,000 pounds of sweet potatoes at the food bank.
Dennis said his office works closely with all these organizations year-round to make sure that they can post volunteer opportunities available for students. He said events such as the day of service give students a pre-planned and easy way to volunteer, as well as bringing awareness to some of lesser-known volunteer organizations.
“It’s great for them, because they are able to get students in and tell them about their site and their mission and what they do,” Dennis said. “This is a really easy way for students to get some volunteer hours under the belt, get their feet wet with volunteering in general, and then hopefully while they are at their site they are like ‘Oh, I really like this site, and I want to come back’.”
Dennis said he saw an increase in student participation. There were approximately 100 more students volunteers this year than in 2019, he said.
Cassandra Mateo, a sophomore human development and family science major, returned to volunteer at the event for a second year.
“I think it helps you grow as a person and I think it helps other people, who are going through something you are not, help grow as well,” Mateo said.
Marina Hobday, a senior sociology major, also was a returning volunteer. She said this was her third year participating in the event and that she has enjoyed being able to go to a different site every year. Hobday encouraged students to remember that as fun and rewarding as the day of service is, to volunteer on a regular basis.
“A lot of these places need continuous volunteering,” she said. “It’s a good intro, but it needs to continue to have an impact after.”
While many people participate in this event by themselves, some of the volunteers come in groups to make the experience one they can share with their friends.
Alexandria Dobill, a sophomore sociology major, attended with several of her teammates from the ECU rugby team, who helped with weeding in the community garden.
“We are just trying to help the community and do it as a team,” Dobill said. “There are so many opportunities to find groups of people and once you find your little group that you love to be around, you can do just about anything. I mean we are out here in the freezing cold but we are still having fun.”
Whether volunteering as individually or as a group, students who were serving on Monday were not alone.
“It’s a large day of service not just for colleges and universities, but for communities all over the nation,” Dennis said. “There will be millions of people volunteering today and so it’s just our little way of remembering Dr. King.”