An important part of instruction received by geological sciences majors at East Carolina University includes knowledge and skills gained in the field. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, student experiences went digital this summer.
“Field experiences are of great importance in teaching geologic concepts to undergraduate students,” said Steve Culver, chairman of the Department of Geological Sciences. “It requires imagination and a lot of hard work to transfer instruction from the real world to a virtual world. Dr. Farris and colleagues did an important job by continuing to provide the conceptual knowledge and the practical skills that will enable students to succeed in their careers.”
David Farris, assistant professor of geological sciences, directed the newly revised virtual field course that ran May 18 through June 22. Farris, who came to ECU last fall, has directed similar field courses in New Mexico and Colorado at other institutions since 2013, though this was his first time leading a virtual course.
“The tools we have now allow for a much more immersive online experience than in the past,” Farris said. “However, it can only go so far in terms of replacing the field environment.”
In the past, students would spend about six weeks in Colorado and New Mexico, where they would venture into the field, examine and collect data, and then create geologic maps.
“It was definitely a change from how this course has been taken in the past,” said senior geology major Sidney Green, who will earn her degree in December with concentrations in environmental geology, and coastal and marine geology. “Although we missed the experience of collecting field data, we were still able to see photographs and virtual reality photospheres of these sites.”
One of the key skill sets students acquire in the field is how to take geologic observations and build them into coherent products. One example of this is taking rock type and structural observations at individual outcrops, turning them into geologic maps, and then using the maps and cross sections for reports and papers.
The new, online version of the field course was a combination of projects and virtual field trips to introduce students to the broader geology of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, and focused more on the mapping and writing aspects.
Through their coursework, students received a geologic tour of an area — for example, White Mesa or San Ysidro — based on field photos, videos, virtual reality photospheres, remote sensing data and an introduction to the various geologic units. Then, according to Farris, students had to build a map, draft a cross section and write a geologic report or paper.
Although she was worried at first that she wouldn’t learn as much from an online course, Green said she was wrong; she enjoyed the class a lot and learned several news skills.
“We used many programs like GIS, Adobe Illustrator, Google Earth and virtual reality sites that will be useful for future jobs,” Green said. “I was worried about not having as much field experience as others who have taken this course in the past, but getting familiar with these programs is something they haven’t been able to do with this course. We got to see a different side of the work we will have to do in future jobs.”
ECU interns help Bethel increase digital footprint
Twenty minutes north of Greenville sits the little town of Bethel. With fewer than 1,700 residents, you won’t find a sprawling shopping mall or a towering multiplex with the latest movie releases.
But what many visitors have found is a tight-knit community that’s ready to open its doors to eastern North Carolina and share its small town charm.
“The one thing I wish people knew about Bethel is that the people who work for the town truly want to see it grow and become a success,” said Carley Jo Younger, an ECU senior majoring in university studies.
Younger didn’t know much about Bethel before she connected with ECU’s Division of Research, Economic Development and Engagement (REDE). Since last fall, she’s worked hand in hand with REDE, ECU’s Office of Community Engagement and the town to develop new marketing strategies and a website alongside fellow intern Daniel Meeks.
Their efforts have been part of the town’s short-term economic development strategy to increase regional awareness of Bethel, sharing its “old-time charm” and “family-friendly” amenities.
The town has faced plenty of obstacles to economic growth, from natural disasters like hurricanes Matthew and Florence to man-made hurdles like the N.C. 11 bypass that has led to less traffic through the town. Its Main Street sits mostly empty, with a hardware store, a senior center and a funeral home as its main tenants. More than 500 residents leave Bethel for work every day, spending their money in Greenville and the surrounding area.
But leadership announced two new goals in 2019 as part of its economic development strategy to combat those obstacles: promote Bethel as a rural housing option and highlight the town’s family-friendly amenities.
That’s where Younger and Meeks came in. The pair was tasked with giving the town a public makeover through its external marketing materials, including its website and social media platforms.
“My favorite part of the project has been developing and creating marketing materials,” Younger said. “This was enjoyable for me because I was able to push my creativity and thinking to a higher standard. I had to think outside the box and create professionally attractive materials that would target not only future residents, but business owners too.”
Younger said small towns are places where everyone knows everybody, and she wanted the town to take advantage of that to attract future homeowners and business entrepreneurs.
“I think living in a town where you can trust your neighbors and get involved with the community is a win-win situation for future residents,” she said. “When it comes to attracting businesses to the town, it’s important for these companies and organizations to remember that small-town customers are going to be your most loyal customers. There are many opportunities that Bethel can offer its residents and future business owners.”
Bethel Town Manager Tom Asbell II said the work the interns have begun would allow the town to reach potential residents.
“We felt that with an increased digital presence, it will allow more individuals to explore our community,” Asbell said. “We hope this will bring positive results of having people coming to our community, resulting in possible growth.”