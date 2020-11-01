Candidates from both major political parties stumped through Pitt County last week as early voting wrapped up and officials prepared for Election Day.
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. Greg Murphy mingled with voters at Skylight Inn in Ayden and Abrams BBQ in Greenville as part of a final appeal to pump up the Republican vote while a slate of Democratic Council of State candidates led by Secretary of State Elaine Marshall campaigned in downtown Greenville.
More than 55,000 people had cast ballots at seven early voting stations between Oct. 15 and Saturday. Another 9,233 mail-in absentee ballots had been counted as of Tuesday.
The totals put local voting on a record-setting pace, with 40 precinct opening from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Approximately 121,000 people are registered to vote in the county.
Marshall called the Democratic Party’s slate of statewide candidates the most diverse in history, including Ronnie Chatterji, an Indian American running for state treasurer; Jessica Holmes, an African American running for labor secretary; and Jen Mangrum, a white woman running for superintendent of public instruction.
Attorney General Josh Stein and Wayne Goodwin, current state Democratic Party chairman and candidate for insurance commissioner, both white men, also attended the rally along with State Sen. Don Davis and State Rep. Kandie Smith, who are running for re-election, Brian Farkas, who is running for State House District 9, and Donna Lake, an East Carolina University education professor running for State Senate District 7.
“The reason we are able to do it is because Elaine Marshall broke down that door in 1996,” Chatterji said, when she became the first woman elected to a statewide office in North Carolina.
“When people go to vote, they are voting for health care,” Marshall said. Education, the environment, human rights are other issues on the ballot, she said.
The Democratic rally, held in the parking lot at the intersection of Evans and Fifth streets, also drew supporters of Republican President Donald Trump who interrupted with shouts of support for the president and a choice expletive for Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president.
Tillis and Murphy encountered a more supportive audience at the Skylight Inn as a broad spectrum of retirees and workers stopped in for an early lunch.
Ayden Mayor Steve Tripp presented the senator, who is campaigning for his second term, with Collard Festival T-shirts for his staff and U.S. Sen. Richard Burr.
Tillis also talked about his bout with COVID-19 with Lenoir County Commissioner J. Mac Daughety and several others. He kept on his face mask as he spoke to supporters inside the restaurant. All of his supporters also wore masks.
Tillis reminded the group they had Friday and Saturday to vote early, which he encouraged them to do, saying it would give them time to make telephone calls to urge others to get to the polls.
“This is going to be a historic turnout, and I am glad. I’m glad people are voting,” Tillis said.
Murphy said people have to know every single vote counts.
“We live in a democracy and democracy is messy. I’ve worked all across this world taking care of people, working in different societies ... our democracy, while at time makes mistakes, we have bumps and bruises, it’s the greatest foundation of government in the world and that means everybody should have their voice heard,” Murphy said.
Tillis also kept up his attack on his Democratic opponent Cal Cunningham, who has avoided questions about an affair since initially confirming news reports and apologizing in September.
“My opponent has been AWOL the last 90 days. You can’t get him to answer a question. He said he wants to talk about the issues, there are a lot of issues to talk about,” Tillis said. “His ads were all about family, all about truth, all about honor, all about his service in the military, and now we know he has not been truthful or honorable.”
Cunningham spokeswoman Kate Fraunfelder described Tillis’ comments as “desperate, personal attacks” from a candidate who “knows that he can’t win by running on his failed record ...”
As the candidates stumped, hundreds of people continued to vote across the county. Early voting totals were expected to reach about 60,000. Add to that more than 9,000 mailed ballots and the total already is approaching the total number of votes cast in 2016 — 80,889.
Elections Director Dave Davis said his office has encountered few issues and will have a full contingent of workers to staff precincts on Tuesday despite the pandemic. About 118 are participating for the first time.
“It’s not just young folks, but people you would think that might not want to come out due to their age,” he said.
Minerva Freeman, 69, has worked at the polls in Falkland both as a county employee and now as an elections worker. While she has spent most of 2020 at home because of the pandemic, she said it was important to continue working at the polls because she can help people who have questions.
“I’m taking precautions and listening to the scientists. I wash my hands, keep a distance and wear my masks,” Freeman said.
Working at the polls also is a continuation of a legacy her parents started when they enrolled her as one of the first African-America students at Farmville High School.
“It’s been a legacy to do something to make a change in the community. They wanted us to have a better opportunity,” she said.
While the early voting period allowed Pitt County residents to choose where they their polling place, on Tuesday they must vote at their assigned precinct, Davis said.
The early voting sites at the Alice F. Keene Park on County Home Road, the Pitt County Agricultural Center and ECU Main Campus Student Center are not Election Day precincts and no voting will take place, he said.
Voters unsure of their precinct’s location can look it up on the N.C State Board of Elections website (https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/). Just google “NC voter lookup.” The tool also will render a personalized sample ballot.
Davis said he doesn’t think Election Day voters in Pitt County will encounter too many lines.
“I think it will probably not be as busy as we’ve seen in previous presidentials because so many people have voted. We’ll still have a good turn out, but I don’t think Election Day will be as record breaking as one-stop and absentee has,” he said.
“There will be the usual folks who are there right at 6:30 (a.m.) waiting to get in, who have been camped out since, 6, 5:30 in the morning,” he said. “There will be that initial line to get those voters in and processed. After that, there will be a steady trickle.”
There is a chance that smaller precincts may see a line because those sites are smaller and social distancing guidelines require smaller groups inside the voting area. However, those smaller precincts have smaller numbers of registered voters so he doesn’t anticipate long lines or long waits.
COVID-19 guidelines required changes to one voting precinct.
Greenville Precinct 8B is located in the auditorium of Cypress Glen Retirement Community. Because COVID-19 guidelines restrict outsiders from entering retirement communities, only Cypress Glen residents can vote at that location. All other Precinct No. 8B voters can cast their ballot at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St.
Davis said people cannot be turned away from polls because they are wearing clothing or accessories that support particular candidates or make political statements — despite a few scattered reports of trouble.
“It’s why North Carolina is a great state. We follow the First Amendment, freedom of speech,” he said. “You can wear what you want in the polling place. You don’t have to take it off or turn it inside out. It would only cross the line, and this is something I’ve never seen, is someone standing there with a T-shirt of a candidate and loudly saying ‘Vote for this person.’ That crosses a line.”
Davis said while candidates and political parties are allowed to have supporters working outside polling sites on Election Day, those individuals have to remain outside a buffer area that is between 25-50 feet from the entrance of a building.
Supporters can offer voters campaign materials and talk to voters, Davis said, but should not interfere with voters entering the building.
Davis said if someone believes a person is interfering with voters or misleading voters they should alert the site manager or call the Board of Elections office.