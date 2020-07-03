The county’s public school system will begin its summer feeding program Monday after serving nearly 1 million meals to children since the coronavirus pandemic closed schools.
More than 30 million meals have been served through the Summer Nutrition Program’s emergency feeding initiatives since North Carolina public schools closed to students March 16.
Pitt County Schools served 986,249 meals at no cost to children over a 13-week period that ended June 26. School Nutrition Services Director Gretchen Wilson expects the feeding effort to reach the 1 million mark by the second day of the summer effort, which continues through Aug. 6.
“We’ll definitely have it (the million mark) by Tuesday, but it could be Monday,” Wilson said.
In June, the school system served an average of 13,000 meals per day, delivered on three dozen bus routes covering the county. At its peak earlier in the spring, the feeding program was serving as many as 17,000 meals a day through curbside pickup and bus delivery.
Meal delivery will not be available during the summer program. Instead, free take-out lunch and breakfast will be provided Mondays through Thursdays at 17 sites.
Among them are 14 schools: Ayden, Belvoir, Creekside, Eastern, H.B. Sugg, Northwest and South Greenville elementary schools; J.H. Rose High School, Wellcome Middle School, Wintergreen Intermediate, Bethel, G.R. Whitfield, Grifton and Stokes schools. In addition, meals will be provided at New Mercies Tabernacle Church, Moyewood property management office and Sterling Pointe Townhomes.
Sites, most of which will serve from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (see related story), will provide lunch for the current day, along with breakfast for the following day. Because sites are closed on Fridays, participants also will receive Friday’s lunch on Thursday. Meals are provided to ages 18 and younger.
Unlike traditional Summer Nutrition Program services, this year’s program will provide breakfast at every site. Wilson said that is one of several changes this year.
“The kids cannot come and eat where we’re serving because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “They can take it back home with them. By doing that we’re able to offer breakfast for the next day so they only have to pick up somewhere one time.”
Another change in this year’s program is that parents are permitted to pick up meals for their children, who are not required to be present.
Wilson expects to see fewer summer camps participating in the Summer Nutrition Program due to restrictions on gatherings. Still, she is planning to serve about five times the number of meals as in previous years due to economic hardships many families are facing as a result of the pandemic.
“We’re feeding a lot more kids than we were,” Wilson said. “We’re using double the staff for July than we did this time last year.”
In July 2019, the program provided about 1,600 meals per day. Wilson expects to serve 8,000 to 9,000 meals per day during the five-week program, which will provide work for about 90 employees.
“It’s great that we’ve been able to offer some work for staff that would not have had it after June 9 or 10,” Wilson said. “They’ve gotten extra hours than they wouldn’t have gotten.”
Nutrition sites will close Aug. 6 for employees to prepare for the start of schools on Aug. 17. Wilson said that funding from the summer program will provide free meals for Pitt County Schools students through Aug. 31.
Applications for free and reduced-price lunch will be available by late July at pitt.k12.nc.us.