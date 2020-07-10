Fans of Sunday in the Park have waited six weeks to take their places at the Town Common for free, weekly summer concerts. Now it looks like they will have to stand by at least four more weeks for the music to make its return.
The popular series now is tentatively scheduled to begin on Aug. 9 with a performance by East Coast Rhythm and Blues. Concerts initially were scheduled to begin on May 31, but were postponed until July 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to limits on public gatherings, they have been put off again.
“This will be our third attempt,” said Ron Harris, a recreation supervisor who serves as coordinator for the annual series. “Hopefully we can get this thing rolling and somehow salvage some of this 47th year.”
Concerts, which traditionally begin after Memorial Day and wrap up just before Labor Day, are scheduled to be extended this year. The amended season includes eight shows, concluding on Oct. 4 with the Tar River Community Band.
The band, a fixture of the series, was to have kicked off a 2020 season that would have included more than a dozen concerts featuring musical styles such as beach, blues, Motown, country, pop and jazz.
With the change in schedule, crowd favorite The Monitors, a jazz and rhythm and blues group that has been a part of every season of Sunday in the Park, is scheduled to perform on Sept. 13. Also returning this season are Spare Change (Aug. 16), Built for Comfort (Aug. 30) and Emerald City Big Band (Sept. 27).
New this year is country musician David Lee Jones (Sept. 20), a two-time Best Country Male Artist winner at the Carolina Music Awards. Jones, a Bethel native, has opened for Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, George Jones and Keith Urban.
The lineup also includes Tailgate (Aug. 23) a reunion show that will feature hits from Journey, Bon Jovi and Boston.
“(James) Rowlette and (Tom) Green are getting back together with their original band to do this show,” Harris said. “They were a band here in the ‘90s. They haven’t been together in probably eight or 10 years, maybe longer.”
Due to the shorter concert series, TrainWreck; Hank, Pattie & The Current, Irresistible Groove, Will McBride Group and New Reveille will not perform this season.
“I call bands and tell them to be on hold and have to call them back. It’s sometimes frustrating, but they understand,” Harris said.
“Most of them can’t wait. They’re chomping at the bit to get out and play,” he said. “A lot of them I’ve talked say they’ve only been able to practice two or three times.”
Harris said the city is hoping that by next month the state will be entering into Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which is expected to permit larger gatherings.
“A lot of times we have well over 1,000 people at Sunday in the Park,” he said. “Keeping people spread out is a little more difficult.”
To aid in the process, the city plans to have vendors spaced throughout the park instead of being grouped together in one area. Recreation and Parks staff members also are looking at methods used in other city parks to encourage distancing, but Harris said they felt strongly that Sunday in the Park should continue if at all possible.
“Music unites people. It unites all populations and all genres,” he said.
“A lot of people ask me week to week when it’s going to start,” Harris said. “I think it’s something that people miss.”
Concerts, held at 100 E. First St., are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in August, 6 p.m. in September and 5:30 p.m. in October. Leashed pets are permitted. The inclement weather hotline is 758-7246.