The City of Greenville is still seeking input on a name for its newest park and where its future community pool should be located.
Recreation and Parks Director Gary Fenton updated the City Council on the projects in two memorandums released Wednesday.
Greenville residents have until Friday to vote on one of five names for the 185 acres that the city purchased last year north of the Tar River just east of U.S. 264.
Recreation officials solicited naming suggestions from citizens, businesses and recreation partners for the last month and now have five finalists: Blue Heron Park, Emerald Riverfront Park, Unity Park, Wildside and Wildwood Park, Fenton said.
The goal is to present a final recommendation to the city recreation and parks commission in September.
It isn’t guaranteed that the top vote getter will become the new park’s name but it will inform staff’s recommendation to the commission, he said.
The goal is to begin development of the facility with walking trails and then move on to water-based activities such as lakeside canoeing or kayaking.
As of Thursday, the city has received 730 responses to the survey, said Mark Notthingham, park planner.
The proposed name will be posted on the city website in August, 30 days prior to the recreation and parks commission meeting scheduled for Sept. 9. A public hearing on the proposed name will be held at that meeting.
Once the commission votes on the name, it will be forwarded to city council for final approval.
Community Pool
In mid-July, Nottingham held two public input events at the Community Pool on Myrtle Avenue to find out if there was a preference for one of two new locations being considered: the Eppes Recreation center grounds near the Jackie Robinson Baseball league field, or a city-owned lot at 714 Albemarle Ave.
The city will hold three additional sessions at the pool on Thursday, Friday and Aug. 2.
The proposed new pool would have a competition lap pool, a separate zero-depth entry recreation pool with a play structure, shade structures, changing rooms and perhaps a concession area. The design and construction of the project is expected to cost $3.5 million, Nottingham said.
Greenville City Council has budgeted a $484,424 down payment to finance the pool’s replacement, make security enhancements and expand the teen center at Eppes Recreation Center.
Along with the input sessions at the pool, two Zoom meetings are planned for Thursday, at noon and 6 p.m., to solicit input on the pool, the Eppes center project and other recreation facilities that are hosting summer programs.
People can find the following links to join the Zoom sessions on the Recreation and Parks Facebook page:
Or to watch on GTV9: http://greenville.granicus.com/mediaplayer.php?publish_id=13
Along with community input, a feasibility study of each site must take place.
The goal is to present the results of the community input and feasibility studies to the city council in August.