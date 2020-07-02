WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College administrators have created a taskforce to develop procedures for maintaining a safe and healthy campus for students and employees during the fall semester.
With the coronavirus pandemic still a public health threat and August quickly approaching, PCC President Lawrence Rouse established the Ongoing Operations Taskforce in May. He asked Vice President of Administrative Services Rick Owens to lead the eight-member group, which is comprised of faculty and staff from departments throughout PCC.
“My priority as we face this novel coronavirus is to keep all members of my PCC family safe and well, so PCC administrators are being very intentional with regard to establishing guidelines for the eventual return of students, faculty and staff,” Rouse said. “I would like to thank members of the Ongoing Operations Taskforce for their hard work and dedication to the important task they’ve been assigned.”
Owens said the taskforce has already developed guidelines for a campus return and is now working with employees and public health officials to identify needs and challenges for each area of campus. He said changes are being made in classrooms, labs and other meeting spaces to minimize health risks.
“Departments across campus are continually making adjustments to their service delivery models that enable them to offer the best possible experience to students in a safe manner and without compromising the academic integrity of the programs being offered,” Owens said.
In addition to social distancing protocols, Owens says PCC has stepped up sanitization processes, including frequent cleaning of ‘high-touch surfaces’ and the installation of hand-sanitizer dispensers at the entrances to campus buildings. He said that when fall semester begins, students, employees and guests will be required to wear masks in shared spaces, such as hallways, classrooms, labs and shared offices.
“Our end goal is to provide a safe teaching/learning environment for students to complete their educational goals and to help individuals whose employment has been affected by the pandemic receive the training they need in order to get back on their feet,” Owens said. “We also want to assure the community, Pitt employees and parents concerned about their children going away to college during an extremely uncertain time that we’re taking every possible measure to protect everyone’s health.”
Owens said notification, self-reporting and contact tracing protocols are being finalized to ensure individuals at risk of coronavirus exposure on campus can make informed decisions. He said the college is also working to establish protocols for temperature screenings and additional safety measures for the fall.
“The taskforce will continue developing protocols and making recommendations to the President’s Leadership Team to consider implementing during the fall semester, keeping in mind that the status of COVID-19 could change at any time and may shift throughout the upcoming semester,” Owens said.
PCC new student orientation goes virtual
PCC admissions personnel are encouraging students planning to enroll at the college for the first time this fall to complete an admissions application as soon as possible in order to get the enrollment process underway.
On Wednesday, PCC Office of Recruitment Director John Carrere said getting off to the right start is the key to higher education success. He said Pitt helps newcomers establish solid footing by assigning them academic advisors and having them participate in orientation.
“Because the college landscape is ever-changing, it’s critical for our students to have a thorough understanding of PCC processes and the support services we make available to help them succeed,” Carrere said. “New Student Orientation covers many of the questions students and their families have about attending Pitt, and it gives us a chance to make sure we’ve addressed their needs early on.”
Carrere says orientation is being offered exclusively online this summer, because campus is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students, he said, can choose between completing a self-guided learning module on the internet or participating in a virtual orientation via Webex on select dates in July and August.
“We’re asking new students to refer to their acceptance letters to find out who will be advising them and to get in contact with those individuals to select their preferred orientation method and register for courses,” Carrere said, adding that orientation is not just for students.
“Parents and family members are in this process with their students,” he said. “We encourage them to participate in orientation as well, because the more they know about Pitt Community College, the better they can help support their loved ones and ensure they have a positive college experience.”
Carrere said parent and family orientation sessions are also being held virtually and will take place at www.pittcc.edu/parents. Registration is encouraged but not required.
New students, he said, can sign up for fall classes and select an orientation session by calling their assigned Student Success Advisor at 493-7245 or emailing pccadvising@my.pittcc.edu.
The 2020 Fall Semester at PCC is scheduled to begin Aug. 17.
Fall semester payment deadline nears
The PCC Registrar’s Office is reminding students that the 2020 Fall Semester payment deadline is fast-approaching.
According to PCC Registrar Angela Cline, students who have been signing up for fall classes since April have until July 9 at 5 p.m. to pay for tuition and fees, in order to avoid having their schedules deleted.
Cline says students can pay online through their myPittCC accounts.