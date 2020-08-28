The Greenville Police Department is changing the way it handles sensitive calls for service.
The department plans to have officers team up with mobile crisis counselors from Integrated Family Services to create a co-response approach to suicidal or mental health-related calls.
According to a news release from the department, Chief Mark Holtzman and his staff have been looking at ways to expand their response to such calls and “provide the highest level of safety and service to all involved.”
Under the new {span}protocols,{/span} when a suicidal or mental health-related call is received, police automatically will notify Integrated Family Services’ Mobile Crisis Team.
Although Mobile Crisis services have been available in Pitt County since 2008, their use by law enforcement in the past has been infrequent, the release said.
To change that, the police department and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office have been in discussions with Integrated Family Services about expanding their partnership. Although still in the planning stages, the ultimate goal for the Greenville/Pitt County area is to develop a 24/7 “co-response” model that would allow for an immediate dispatch of mental health staff alongside officers.
The co-response model would be the first of its kind in eastern North Carolina.
Mobile Crisis services are not exclusively available to law enforcement, the news release stated. Services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to anyone, regardless of insurance, living in Beaufort, Bertie, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Currituck, Craven, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, Martin, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Tyrrell and Washington counties.
For assistance, call 866-437-1821.